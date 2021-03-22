Cal Purinton, Komets great, dies

Cal Purinton, who helped the Komets to two championships, was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2002 and is regarded as one of the toughest players in team history, died Sunday at 78 in Malakwa, British Columbia.

Purinton played in nine seasons for the Komets in the International Hockey League between 1963 and 1973.

He'd been battling prostate cancer for over five years, greatly exceeding doctors' expectations.

“I can tell you that in the years we talked about stuff, he was always grateful to the city of Fort Wayne for giving him the opportunity to play hockey. The fans were fantastic to him,” said Purinton's son, Terry, named after Cal's longtime defense partner, Terry Pembroke, who died in 2015.

“My dad got to know a lot of people here and, even though it's been almost 50 years since he played hockey, people still come up to me and say, 'I remember when your dad did this or that.' It was a special thing for him to play hockey here. A lot of people say that, but this is a really special hockey town to my family.”

Cal Purinton, who was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, is regarded as one of the toughest players in team history. He played 524 games and totaled 36 goals, 184 points and 1,306 penalty minutes, often teaming up with Pembroke to form one of the IHL's most formidable defensive pairings.

“The game was obviously played very differently then. It was a very physical game,” said Komets president Michael Franke, whose favorite players growing up were Purinton and Pembroke. “One thing I recall is that the Flint Generals were in the league, around 1970 or 1971, and they came to town one night and there were all kinds of brawls at the Coliseum. Finally, with about 4 or 5 minutes left in the game, Pembroke got in a fight with one of the Flint players, and (he and Purinton) both went over to the Flint bench and challenged the entire bench.

“Three guys came off the bench and Cal and Terry took them down. About everything was off, including their jerseys, and they're in their suspenders and skated to center ice and put their fists together and raised them to the ceiling. That was probably one of the most exhilarating evenings ever that I remember when growing up with Komets hockey. “

Late broadcaster Bob Chase had said of Purinton and Pembroke: “They were pretty darn good together, on and off the ice. Cal was the rusher and Terry stayed at home. Cal could handle anybody, but in those days you could end up with two or three guys piling on top, and Pembroke was always there to watch out for Cal.”

Purinton, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, held the franchise record for penalty minutes by a defenseman until he was passed by Guy Dupuis, who retired in 2011.

Purinton helped the Komets to the 1965 championship, totaling one goal, four points and 18 penalty minutes in 10 playoff games. He played in nine playoff games his final season of 1972-73, totaling one goal, three points and 25 penalty minutes, and the Komets hoisted the Turner Cup – something that wouldn't happen again until 1993.

His son Dale was the first person born in Fort Wayne to be drafted by an NHL team, going in the fifth round of the 1995 draft to the New York Rangers. He played 181 games with them, totaling four goals, 20 points and 578 penalty minutes as a defenseman.

