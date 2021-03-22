Komets in slump after road trip

The Komets steamrolled their way through the first 14 games of this season. But a three-game set at North Charleston, South Carolina, has surely tempered expectations.

They lost all three games, including a 5-2 defeat Sunday, when the South Carolina Stingrays scored three power-play goals and a short-handed goal.

“We just weren't good enough,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We've got to get back to the drawing board and find a way to resolve it by Friday.”

Fort Wayne (10-4-3), which came into the weekend atop the ECHL and had the top-ranked special-teams units, scored on 2 of 4 power plays Sunday. Brandon Hawkins and Morgan Adams-Moisan found the back of the net.

“The first night, I think we deserved to win and it just didn't go our way,” Hawkins said. “The second two nights, we battled back, but our lack of details is what ended up killing us. I think we made some good plays, we just had some minor lapses that really hurt us.”

South Carolina (15-12-8) was 3 for 5 on power plays.

The Komets lost 2-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday, as South Carolina goalie Alex Dubeau totaled 75 combined saves. On Sunday, Hunter Shepard stopped 32.

The Komets are off until a three-game set against the Indy Fuel begins Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

“If we play as hard as we do like normal – like you could see in the game (Sunday) that everybody plays hard and everybody tries to do their job as hard as they can – if we do that and tighten up the details, I think we're able to win this weekend plain and simple,” Hawkins said.

The Komets allowed a power-play goal to Dan DeSalvo off a rebound 13:14 into the first period, while Shawn Szydlowski was serving a slashing minor. South Carolina's Tim Harrison scored on a short-handed breakaway at 19:24 against Jeremy Helvig, who totaled 18 saves.

Hawkins answered on the same power play, redirecting a Randy Gazzola 50-foot slap shot.

South Carolina's Justin Florek scored 2:43 into the second period with Marco Roy serving a hooking penalty. Darien Craighead put the Stingrays up 4-1 off a rebound.

A 10-player melee broke out early in the third period, and it set up Florek for another power-play goal. Adams-Moisan netted a power-play goal off a rebound at 12:49.

The Komets have allowed five goals in the last eight opposing power plays.

“We're good the majority of the weekends and I think we were good in general here, it was just a couple bad bounces,” Hawkins said. “If you look at it, we're the No. 1 (penalty killers) in the league, so I think our PK is unbelievable. I think we just got caught with a couple really bad bounces.”

