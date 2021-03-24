Gazzola a rookie with experience

Randy Gazzola doesn't look like a rookie. He's 27 and married. And he doesn't play like a rookie. He's assisted on 10 goals in 15 games for the Komets.

But under the ECHL's rules, he is considered a rookie.

“Yeah, it's funny. I mean, I'd like to think I don't carry myself like a rookie,” said Gazzola, a defenseman, who had an opportunity to break into the pro ranks when he was 21 but opted to play at the University of New Brunswick for five seasons before making his pro debut in early 2019.

“There's a difference between when you're coming in as a 21-year-old as a professional hockey player, versus coming in at 25 or 26. I think with my five years of school and just my life experience, I'm a different person.”

He played 31 games in 2018-19 with the Toledo Walleye, helping it defeat rival Fort Wayne in the 2019 playoffs and make it to the Kelly Cup finals. Twenty-four of his games with the Walleye came in the postseason, when he had one goal and eight points. And last season, he played 44 games in Italy for Ritten Sport, totaling one goal and eight points.

But the collective bargaining agreement between the ECHL and the players' association defines a rookie as a player who started the season with less than 25 games of regular-season professional experience, and it doesn't count some leagues, including the one in Italy – something that is controversial in hockey circles.

Rookie salaries in the ECHL are capped at $575 per week, so a player like Gazzola, considered a top-tier, two-way defenseman, isn't making as much as he would without that rookie label.

“I wouldn't change (playing in college), but I am getting penalized a little bit at the back end,” Gazzola said. “I'm a bit different now. I'm not a young, naive 21-year-old. I'm 27 years old, married, and my priorities have changed, too. Sure, if they want to call me a rookie, that's fine and it doesn't really bother me. I don't think my teammates view me as that.”

They're viewing him as one of the most reliable blue-liners in the league. He is second among Fort Wayne defensemen in points (Olivier Galipeau has 12), and has a plus-2 rating and four assists on the ECHL's top-ranked power play.

“I don't go out of my way to make the offense happen,” said Gazzola, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. “I'd like to think it comes organically or naturally. If there's an opportunity to jump up into the play, for me, I like to focus on the things I can control – getting the shots through from the point; moving my feet, which is a big one for me; positionally, being sound; making sure my gaps are good. I like to let the game develop, too, because there's a time and place to jump up and try to create offense.”

Gazzola won championships alongside fellow Komets Matt Murphy, Matthew Boudens and Marcus McIvor with New Brunswick. He also skated alongside Galipeau with Val d'Or, winning the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff title in 2014.

He'd never been to Europe, so spending last season in Italy was meaningful and, perhaps, an experience he'll repeat later in his career.

“It had always been a dream of mine, to be honest with you, to play in Italy just because of my family heritage there. I had family about an hour and a half away from where I played, so that was cool and I got to meet them for the first time,” Gazzola said. “It was just the right fit for me at the moment and I'm glad I did it.”

He re-signed with the Walleye, but it opted out of this season in January and Komets coach Ben Boudreau was the first person to then recruit him. Gazzola played with Komets captain A.J. Jenks for the Walleye and had memorable battles against the Komets' Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli and Anthony Nellis in the playoffs.

“It was definitely weird putting on the Komet jersey for the first time, but it's fit comfortably since then,” Gazzola said.

Notes: Goaltender Jeremy Helvig was called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League. He went 0-2-0 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .852 save percentage in three losses to South Carolina last weekend. The Komets haven't yet found a replacement to join Louis-Philip Guindon in net. ... South Carolina's Alex Dubeau, who stopped 75 of 77 shots over two of those games, was selected Goaltender of the Week. ... Former Komets goalie Michael Houser was called up to the Buffalo Sabres' active roster.

