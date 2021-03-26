Komets looking to get more chances to score

The Komets racked up 111 shots on goal over three losses last weekend. But they only scored four times against the South Carolina Stingrays.

You could chalk that up to great goaltending, and that certainly was a huge part of it. Alex Dubeau stopped 75 of 77 shots and Hunter Shepard 32 of 34 for the host Stingrays.

But the Komets also believe they didn't do a good enough job of creating traffic in front of the net, screening the opposing goalies, mixing it up physically and looking for goals off rebounds.

“I think our whole team knows that we have to get to the net,” Komets forward Justin Vaive said. “And it's not the first shot, it's the second and third opportunities in this league where you score your goals. I think if you ask any one of the guys on offense, they'll say the same thing: We're doing a good job of getting these first shots in, but we need to do a way better job of getting to the net, getting to the goalie, and making it hard on them.”

The Komets (10-4-3) rank fourth in goals (3.18) and shots (32.12) per game, heading into contests today, Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel (24-10-2), which has the fifth-ranked defense in terms of goals against (2.72) and shots allowed (29.17) per game.

Fort Wayne, which is 3-1-1 against Indy, wants to recapture what made it successful before it faced South Carolina.

“At the end of the day, if you're not in those areas in front of the net, or if you don't have people around the net, the goalies are too good in this league and the teams are too good in this league, that unless it's a Grade A scoring chance they're going to clear it out,” said Vaive, who thrives in that area.

Defensively, the Komets also had plenty of issues last weekend, giving up 12 goals on 67 shots.

After losing 2-1 on March 19, a game the Komets felt they'd deserved to win, they gave up a goal to Jesse Lees on South Carolina's first shot Saturday and that led to a 5-1 loss. It was the fifth time this season the Komets have given up a goal on the first opposing shot.

Unlike previous games, though, the Komets weren't able to recoup their stinginess.

“The wheels fell off on Saturday and Sunday. We completely abandoned our game plan. All of our details were very loose,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Yeah, we didn't give up many shots, but the quality and type of scoring chances they had were absolute gold. For us, it was the first real test of adversity that we'd had, and I didn't think we passed that test.”

The Komets' goaltending carousel kept spinning this week, as Jeremy Helvig was called back to Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League and Jake Theut was brought in from Macon of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League to accompany Louis-Philip Guindon, currently Fort Wayne's No. 1 netminder.

The Komets, who have the ECHL's top-ranked defense (2.47 goals against per game), recognize that it takes more than just good netminding to keep the puck out of the net.

“We need all five (skaters) on the ice playing the exact same way in order to have success,” Boudreau said. “I thought there were a lot of individualistic types of plays last weekend and obviously that doesn't work. We have to win as a team and lose as a team.”

Note: The Komets signed forward Oliver Cooper, a rookie, who had five goals and 16 points in 28 games for the University of New Brunswick last season. At UNB, he played alongside the Komets' Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor and Randy Gazzola, plus Matt Murphy, who was called up to Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday.

