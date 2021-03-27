Komets shake off skid with shutout

This looked more familiar.

On the heels of losing three consecutive road games, the Komets returned to their winning ways by defeating the Indy Fuel 5-0 Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,114 at Memorial Coliseum.

Zach Pochiro and Brandon Hawkins had two goals apiece for the Komets, who improved to 4-1-1 against the Fuel.

Fort Wayne (11-4-3), which had lost three in a row to the South Carolina Stingrays to knock them out of the ECHL's top spot in the standings, got a 22-save shutout from goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

“It didn't seem different to me because that's the way that we've played throughout the majority of the season. It seemed different to me last weekend, when we got away from the script,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Today, we got right back to it and executed the details.”

Ferguson was assigned to the Komets by the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the day. He had played one game this season with Henderson of the Triple-A American Hockey League, stopping all 22 shots he faced in shutting out Bakersfield. Ferguson, 22, was with the Komets as a rookie last season, though he was hampered by injuries and illnesses. He went 7-4-2 with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

“I think a big thing is, we were hungry,” Pochiro said. “After getting pounded last weekend, which kind of popped that bubble of us thinking, 'We're the best,' although we still think it. We let those guys punish us last weekend. So we wanted to take it to Indy tonight.”

Pochiro opened the scoring for Fort Wayne 5:21 into the first period, slipping the puck just inside the right post. Pochiro had another goal for a 2-0 lead at 10 minutes; he lost control of the puck, regained it, shot too high, and it caromed off Indy's Keoni Texeira and found the back of the net for a power-play goal.

The Komets took a 3-0 lead on just their 11th shot, when A.J. Jenks netted a 35-foot wrist shot at 14:08.

The Fuel (24-11-2) failed to get much going offensively until a power play early in the second period – Anthony Petruzzelli was serving a slashing penalty – and Indy's Matt Marcinew had a chance to score but hit the post.

\On Fort Wayne's 19th shot, it took a 4-0 lead: Hawkins sent a shot from the left circle through the legs of goaltender Dan Bakala during a power play. Hawkins struck again, during another power play at 19:26, and Bakala stopped 28 shots.

Indy's head coach, Doug Christensen, was suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount of money by the ECHL for “non-compliance” of the collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Hockey Players' Association and of the salary cap. Andy Contois is coaching the Fuel in his absence, including three more games against Fort Wayne.

