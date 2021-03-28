Roy leads Komets to OT victory in return

When Komets forward Marco Roy thrust both his arms into the air and sped around the back of the net, as 3,114 fans looked on in the third period Saturday, it was a sign of joy and relief.

He hadn't scored in over a year, thanks to the pandemic, a concussion that kept him out a month this season and just some bad luck. But Brandon Hawkins' cross-ice pass set Roy up for his first goal, a slap shot that caromed off goaltender Tom Aubrun and into the net.

So, Roy celebrated. A lot. And he got another chance to be jubilant, after scoring in the 3-on-3 overtime, when he stole the puck from Matt Marcinew, spun and cemented a 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

“I'm just starting to get my legs back,” Roy said. “Sometimes after a concussion, you can feel a little weird on the ice or slow. So now I try to play simple, play hard, and obviously tonight I got rewarded with two goals, including the winner, so I'm really happy about it.”

Indy's Nic Pierog forced overtime with a 45-foot shot 18:34 into the third period, but Fort Wayne recovered and totaled 8 of the 9 overtime shots.

“All the guys put in the work. It can be stressful 3-on-3,” Roy said. “You've got to keep your man and you don't want to be the guy who makes that mistake. Shout out to the boys, we all played good in overtime.”

A.J. Jenks also scored for Fort Wayne, which trailed 1-0 heading into the third period.

Fort Wayne improved to 1-3-1 when trailing at the second intermission and Indy fell to 10-1-1.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 24 shots for the Komets (12-4-3), who are 5-1-1 against the Fuel (24-11-3).

Ferguson came into the night not having allowed a goal all season – he stopped 24 shots for Henderson in a 3-0 American Hockey League victory Feb. 13 over Bakersfield, plus 22 on Friday in the Komets' 5-0 victory over Indy – and he started out strong tonight.

“Let's be honest, there were a lot of big time saves in that first period when he kept us in it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

With Fort Wayne's Stephen Harper in the penalty box for cross-checking, a Mike Lee shot caromed off Ferguson's mask and onto the stick of Willie Raskob, who made it 1-0 from 20 feet out 19:45 into the second period. That ended 159:45 of scoreless hockey for Ferguson with Fort Wayne and Henderson, combined.

After Pierog was penalized for slashing 21 seconds into the third period, Fort Wayne's Jenks scored a power-play goal by pushing his own rebound underneath Aubrun at 1:13 Aubrun had 36 saves.

