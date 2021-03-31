Jenks' focus on leading by example

As the Komets' captain, A.J. Jenks is a big believer in the concept of leading by example. That means finding ways to contribute, even if he's not putting up big points, such as banging bodies in the corners, providing traffic in front of the net and focusing on faceoff success.

It also means taking on the right attitude when it comes to adhering to coach Ben Boudreau's systems; the team has a bevy of marquee playmakers, but there's only one puck, so players like Jenks have had to understand they may be the focal point of the offense only periodically.

“I think that's what's going to make us a successful team. Ultimately, we've got a really deep team, we've got a lot of guys who can score and make plays,” Jenks said.

“We have guys sitting out games (as healthy scratches) who can be big-time contributors and that's a great problem to have. But I think the biggest thing is that as a team, as a unit, we're really cohesive and there's no selfishness. Nobody's worried about who's getting the points. We're concerned with wins.”

The Komets have done their fair share of that – they're 12-5-3 and lead the Western Conference (.675 winning percentage) – heading into today's 7:05 p.m. road game against the Indy Fuel.

Jenks has scored goals in three straight games, totaling five points along the way, as the Komets went 2-1-0 against the Fuel at Memorial Coliseum last weekend. It put to rest a statistically slow start for the 30-year-old forward, who has accrued five goals and eight points in 15 games.

“I don't know if anything's going necessarily too differently,” Jenks said. “I'm kind of making the best of my opportunities at the moment, and getting the bounces.

“I'm a big believer in momentum and right now things are going my way. I'm just trying to keep putting myself in position to capitalize.”

Last season, his first with the Komets, Jenks had eight goals and 14 points through his first 15 games, and he finished with 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games.

Now he has the benefit of familiarity with Boudreau and some of his teammates' playing styles.

That has led to better defensive play – he finished last season with a minus-17 rating and is currently even – and he's thrived on Fort Wayne's top-rated power play with four goals and two assists, giving him points on 26% of the goals with the man-advantage.

The Komets' offense has been paced by Brandon Hawkins, who has nine goals and 17 points in 18 games; Anthony Petruzzelli, who has five goals and 16 points in 20 games; and Zach Pochiro, who has 11 goals and 15 points in 17 games.

Some players are off to ostensibly slow starts – Shawn Szydlowski has two goals and 14 points; Justin Vaive six goals and eight points – but the Komets keep professing victories are all that matter.

“Up and down the lineup, we're getting contributions from everybody, which I think is really important,” Boudreau said. “We're pleased with A.J.'s recent play, but I think generally we're pretty pleased with everybody on the team and the way they're playing.”

Note: Dylan Ferguson was selected ECHL Goaltender of the Week. He had a 22-save shutout in a 5-0 victory Friday and stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday.

