Hawkins 'having a blast' with Komets

Brandon Hawkins wasn't even supposed to be with the Komets this season.

The forward signed with the Toledo Walleye in August. During the ensuing months, the fate of the Komets and Walleye, division and geographic rivals, seemed inexorably linked; they would either both opt into the season amid the pandemic or both opt out. But the Komets decided Jan. 5 they were going to take the ice and the Walleye took the safer path, putting off play until the fall, thus making their players eligible to sign with other teams.

To say Hawkins, 26, is pleased he signed with Fort Wayne would be an understatement.

“Oh, I'm having a blast. I'm having an absolute blast. I love it,” said Hawkins, who leads the Komets in goals (13) and points (21) in 19 games.

Every other team has played at least 15 more games than Fort Wayne (13-5-3), because they started skating two months earlier, so Hawkins ranks only 16th in the ECHL in goals and 55th in points. But he's had arguably the most impressive game of the season – four goals in Wednesday's 6-3 road win over the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne trailed 3-2 heading into the third period, when Hawkins had the tying and insurance goals, as the Komets outshot Indy 23-5 in the frame.

“We've just got to keep that energy we had in the third period. It was a matter of playing our game and making the other team play our game,” said Hawkins, who had 16 goals and 33 points in 47 games as a rookie for Wheeling last season. “If we put pucks behind defensemen instead of trying to make plays at the blue line, where we end up with a lot of turnovers, I think we come out with a win and it's a lot easier for us to play.”

The Komets play host to the Jacksonville Icemen (15-15-6) at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum. It will be their first meeting since Jan. 31, 2020, when they totaled 136 penalty minutes in a 5-4 Icemen overtime victory. There were fights galore, including a brawl that resulted in suspensions of 16 games for Jacksonville's Emerson Clark and six games apiece for Fort Wayne's Chase Stewart and Kyle Haas. The fracases were fallout from a hit the night before by Jacksonville's Dajon Mingo that injured Brady Shaw and earned neither a penalty nor a suspension.

Most of the central figures from the melees are gone now, but today's game took on some added intrigue when the Icemen signed Travis Howe on March 13, three days after Fort Wayne released him and four days after he was suspended nine games by the ECHL for going into the Wheeling locker room before a game, getting too physical with an official during a late-game fight and making inappropriate gestures. Howe is eligible to return to the ice today.

Hawkins has eight goals and 11 points in the last six games and it's fair to wonder if the Komets will be able to keep him long-term. Even if he's not called up to the American Hockey League, where he's played 11 career games, Toledo possesses his rights for next season.

Hawkins' shots are what's talked about most, but he uses crisp passes to set up teammates, does little things away from the puck and gets into prime position offensively.

“It is his shot, but more so he thinks the game offensively better than most,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He knows how to get (the shot) off. He knows when to get it off and (gets) in a position to shoot before he even gets that opportunity. He's got the work ethic, he's got the talent, but he's also got the smarts. All three of those are a pretty good recipe.”

