Leef patient in 1st season

Jackson Leef has had to be patient in his first season with the Komets, who have so much depth they've left the native of Fort Wayne out of the lineup for 9 of 24 games.

“It's a little hard at times,” Leef said. “But it's a lot easier knowing that we have a great group of guys and if I'm out of the lineup, it's not anything against me, it's just that we have a really good team here. If we can continue to keep winning, then I have no problem with it. Yeah, I'd like to be in the lineup, but it's not too frustrating being in and out.”

Leef, a forward, has two goals, seven points, a plus-1 rating, 18 shots and only two penalty minutes for the Komets (14-6-4), who face the Indy Fuel (26-14-3) tonight in Indianapolis, then Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

It's probably not a statistical line his father would have had – Ron Leef totaled 212 goals and 503 points in 402 Komets games between 1981 and 1987 – but Jackson, 28, is a different sort of player. He's a multi-purpose skater who can be put on any line, in any situation, and be dependable. He had 17 goals and 33 points in 62 games last season for the defunct Brampton Beast.

On Wednesday, Jackson Leef had what looked to be a huge goal – he banged in the rebound of defenseman Blake Siebenaler's shot to put Fort Wayne up in the third period – before the Wheeling Nailers' Cody Sylvester scored with 1:08 remaining in regulation and again in overtime to secure a 4-3 victory.

“It was nice to score. Especially late in the game, I thought it was going to hold up as the game-winner. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way,” said Leef, who has points in back-to-back games after going scoreless in seven straight. “I've been working pretty hard to score some goals when I have been in, and it was nice to get an easy one, backdoor off of the faceoff.”

Siebenaler, who is also from Fort Wayne and in his first season with the Komets, has two goals and three points in the last two games, giving him three goals, eight points, a plus-3 rating, 28 shots and 12 penalty minutes in 24 outings.

“I thought they were phenomenal,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of his two hometown players. “Leef, with the more opportunities he's getting, the more he's growing. I could look at every player and say that they came to play (Wednesday). When you travel the day of the game, you worry about bus legs, but they came ready to play. They did everything that we needed to do to put ourselves in a position to win, and I think it was more deflating than it is anything to not get the full two points.”

Twice this season, Leef has assisted on goals by Siebenaler, 25, who returned the favor Wednesday for the first time, even though Fort Wayne fell out of first place in the Western Conference (its .667 winning percentage is just behind Wichita's .670).

Fort Wayne is 1-1-1 in its last three games, but getting increased offense from its blue-liners, who have scored six of the last 11 goals.

“Yeah, that's one thing we've been working on – getting pucks to our point and then getting to the net,” Leef said. “It obviously didn't work out in our favor (Wednesday), but we get a lot of really good scoring chances off of it and, if we can capitalize on our opportunities, I think we have a good shot of winning any night.”

Notes: Fans going to the Coliseum games are reminded that wearing masks is still required, in the wake of the state mandate expiring. “The Komet Hockey Club will continue all safety precautions that have been in place since February at our home games. We have been very fortunate to get back to playing hockey under the guidelines and see no reason to change course at this time,” Komets president Michael Franke said this week. ... Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas was released Thursday by Rochester of the American Hockey League and rejoined the Komets. Lekkas stopped 25 of 29 shots in his only AHL appearance, a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 26, after he was 6-1-2 with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage for Fort Wayne. Goalie Jeremy Helvig, who was 0-2-1 with a 3.64 GAA and a .831 SP for the Komets, returned to Chicago of the AHL.

