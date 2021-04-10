Melee-filled game goes K's way

It was a wild Friday night show on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice.

There was the Komets' Zach Pochiro getting flipped by the Indy Fuel's Ryan Zuhlsdorf after an offside whistle, setting off the first of several melees. Fort Wayne's Randy Gazzola delivered a hit that dislodged the glass. And the puck hit the goalposts a slew of times.

Ultimately, the Komets continued their dominance of the Fuel with a 4-1 victory, as 1,879 watched in Indianapolis.

“I think the message was clear from coach (Ben Boudreau): We're a good team, we can play strong and throw the body, but we were kind of lacking that physicality,” said forward Anthony Nellis, who had a goal and a fight. “But we play as a family, and we showed it tonight with a couple fights, and playing in the system, so that was the big message.”

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas played his first Fort Wayne game since March 12, thanks to a stint with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, and he stopped 33 of Indy's 34 shots.

Indy's Dan Bakala stopped 24 of 28 shots. He allowed goals to Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef and A.J. Jenks. Fort Wayne (15-6-4) improved to 7-2-1 against Indy (26-15-3). The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

The tone was set early, through a series of hard hits, and it intensified when Nellis scored a short-handed breakaway goal 12:04 into the first period and fought Keoni Texeira at 18:38.

“The one thing we hadn't seen was how physical we can be,” said Boudreau, noting that Nellis had been stepping up in the physicality department, such as when he went after Wheeling's Patrick McNally for hitting Marcus McIvor on Wednesday.

“Nellis was the first one to score, short-handed, and get it started (Friday). If one of the smallest guys can do it on the team, then everybody can follow suit. We've talked about how big his heart was and he really led by example. He sparked our entire team, and he's been going in the right direction.”

The second period continued the antagonistic theme, with Fort Wayne's Oliver Cooper, in his second pro game, fighting Darian Skeoch, who'd upended Harper.

“I think there was a togetherness there, where we didn't have time to let the game come to us, we went to it,” Boudreau said. “We shed the mitts early, we got into it. When you get a hit or into a fight, you're into that game, and we were ready to play from the drop of the puck, I thought.”

The Fuel tied it at 4:36 when Matt Marcinew redirected a Terry Broadhurst shot during a power play. Harper regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 16:58, when he redirected a Pochiro shot.

Fort Wayne native Leef made it 3-1 by skating out of the corner and tucking the puck inside the far post 2:46 into the third period for his second goal in as many games.

Pochiro then got payback for the early game Zuhlsdorf hit, fighting him at 9:29. And Jenks finished the scoring on a power play, giving him four goals and 12 points in the last eight games.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays. Indy was 1 for 6.

jcohn@jg.net