Komets suffer 'frustrating' loss

The Komets dominated puck possession and scoring opportunities Saturday night. But when the final buzzer blared, the Indy Fuel had outscored Fort Wayne 6-3.

“It's a frustrating loss,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “But if you're going to lose, you want to lose playing the right way. I thought our effort was there. It seems like they capitalized on every single chance that they got. But I thought we skated them into the ground. Their goalie was pretty good, but we've just got to find a way to regroup and win the series (today).”

On a night referee Nolan Bloyer made an abundance of questionable calls, disadvantaging both teams, Indy goaltender Tom Aubrun stopped 43 of 46 shots, including 17 of 18 in the third period.

“That's the thing, we're generating opportunities and we're creating a lot of opportunities, much like it was Friday (in our 4-1 victory at Indianapolis),” Boudreau said. “Sometimes, they're just killers, the timing of the goals that go in. So, give them credit, they executed their opportunities when they had them, but I thought we were the better team tonight.”

Goalie Stefanos Lekkas stopped 14 of 15 shots for Fort Wayne (15-7-4), whose team plays host to the Fuel (27-15-3) at 5 p.m. today.

The Komets got goals from Justin Vaive, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Anthony Nellis, but they were playing catch-up most of the night and were befuddled by the officiating.

Of particular contention was a goal by Indy's Terry Broadhurst for a 3-1 lead 9:56 into the second period, a split-second after Lekkas was dumped to the ice by Tommy Apap, who had been jockeying for position with Fort Wayne's Nick Boka.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is. Every ref has their own golden standard of what they're going to call,” Vaive said. “I'm not going to say we didn't deserve any penalties because, obviously, that's crazy. I thought a lot of them were justified and should have been called.

“But when it comes to the goaltender interference call and the momentum swing, going to 3-1 from possibly 2-1 with a power play our way, I don't understand. He could say all he wants that he didn't see it or whatever, but I just can't comprehend how you don't make that call. I think every single person in the rink, including their own bench, would tell you that it was a textbook goalie interference.”

Indy got two goals from Matt Marcinew and one apiece from Broadhurst, Brent Gates, Willie Raskob and Jared Thomas.

Both teams scored on 1 of 4 power plays.

After two nights of physical, fight-filled play, the Komets are expecting more of the same today.

“When you play teams this much, it's awesome and I love it. It's a lot of emotion and guys get worked up,” Vaive said. “When you play the same team night in and night out, there's going to be bad blood. It's keeping that in check and using that as kind of a fuel, not a distraction.”

Notes: Spencer Smallman, who had six goals and 12 points in eight games for the Komets this season, was called up to the Carolina Hurricanes' taxi squad. He had been with Chicago of the American Hockey League. ... Homestead graduate Keegan Ferrell, who is on “The Voice,” sang the taped national anthem before the game.

