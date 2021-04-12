Komets take all game to score on Indy goalie

Komets coach Ben Boudreau looked at his assistant, Olivier Legault, with 24 seconds remaining in regulation time Sunday and said: “I can't believe we haven't found a way to score.”

The Komets did so on the ensuing faceoff.

In a game they'd tried just about every fancy way to put the puck in the net and failed, it took captain A.J. Jenks winning the draw, Justin Vaive holding off an opponent to protect the loose puck, and Jenks spinning to blindly shoot the puck inside the far post at Memorial Coliseum.

Olivier Galipeau polished off the Komets' 2-1 victory over the Indy Fuel in the 3-on-3 overtime, smacking his own rebound past goaltender Dan Bakala in front of an announced crowd of 3,111.

“It feels unreal,” Galipeau said. “To get that last one and complete the comeback on home ice, finishing off the week on that note, it's a pretty special feeling.”

The Komets (16-7-4) had beaten Indy 4-1 on Friday and lost 6-3 to the Fuel (27-15-4) on Saturday. The Komets are 8-3-1 in the season series.

Bakala stopped 37 of 39 shots, but he was seemingly still stunned from a Brandon Hawkins slap shot he stopped to set up Jenks' faceoff goal, as Indy's Dylan Malmquist served a slashing penalty.

“Give a ton of credit to Dan Bakala,” Boudreau said. “He was unbelievable tonight. ... He played huge, in a big way, and it was frustrating. It was very frustrating because we had a ton of chances and didn't score. But we talked about playing 60 minutes, all the way to the end, and it took us damn near 60 minutes to get that first one.”

The Komets' top-rated power-play unit (28.2%) was 1 for 5 Sunday, as the Fuel's league-worst penalty kill (78.8%) just gave it too many chances. Indy's power play was 0 for 2.

The Fuel was angered that referee Jacob Rekucki didn't make a call for Anthony Nellis hitting Matt Marcinew from behind 10:37 into the third period, so Marcinew got revenge on the ensuing faceoff by slashing Nellis on the hand as they went after the draw. That landed Marcinew in the penalty box.

The Komets failed to score on two shots during that advantage, and they peppered Bakala with slap shots during Malmquist's penalty, before Jenks tied it with his no-look shot.

“It's not always pretty,” Galipeau said. “The last couple games, we'd struggled to play the full 60 minutes. I think we did it tonight, even though we didn't get rewarded until the last 20 seconds. But we worked our (butts) off, and it paid off.”

Fort Wayne goalie Dylan Ferguson stopped 13 of 14 shots in his first action since being elbowed April 3 by Wheeling's Joshua Winquist.

Even as the Komets tallied 15 of the first 22 shots Sunday, Ferguson had the biggest save by stopping Chad Yetman, who had stolen the puck, skated in from the corner and flicked a high shot 8:16 into the first period.

The Fuel mustered only one shot in the second period – a 180-foot clear of the defensive zone by Keoni Texeira at 16:41 that found its way to Ferguson – and Fort Wayne had a 24-9 shot advantage through the first two scoreless periods.

Indy's Michael Pelech scored on a 2-on-1 rush 7:09 into the third period.

