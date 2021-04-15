Galipeau looking to have impact in all aspects of game

It took Olivier Galipeau three whacks at the puck before it slid underneath goaltender Dan Bakala, giving the Komets a 2-1 overtime victory Sunday over the Indy Fuel.

Then, it was time to celebrate. Marco Roy, whose no-look pass set up Galipeau's winner, jumped into his arms. Shawn Szydlowski joined in next. And then came the rest of the team to mob Galipeau, as 3,111 fans at Memorial Coliseum were jubilant.

“I just see Marco coming at me and the crowd is pumped up. You've just got to appreciate the moment,” said Galipeau, whose goal erased a frustrating game for the Komets – they didn't get their first goal until A.J. Jenks spun and blindly shot with 20 seconds remaining in regulation – and ended an uncharacteristically cold streak for Galipeau himself.

He'd had only two assists in his previous 11 games, and he was a healthy scratch in Friday's win over Indy, not what we've come to expect from one of the league's most dangerous offensive defensemen.

Last season, Galipeau had eight goals and 34 points in 55 games. This season, he has three goals, including two game-winners, and 15 points in 26 games.

“It feels good,” Galipeau said of Sunday's goal. “You want to have an impact on the game. I hadn't been getting any good bounces lately, but to get that one to close out the weekend, it feels good and it's a solid boost to my confidence.”

Galipeau's statistics can be deceptive. His scoring is only slightly down from last season (0.62 points per game to 0.58) and so is his plus/minus rating (even to minus-3), but he's played more physically and hasn't been caught up ice as much.

“I want to have an impact on the game, all the way around, in all three zones,” said Galipeau, 23, who has one goal and five assists on the Komets' top-ranked power play (28.2%), which has scored 31 times. “I want to be hard to play against, and I'm trying to be a little more physical, and I'm just trying to get better every game and work on that aspect of my game.”

Galipeau can afford to be more conservative this season because he has more offensive help on the back end. Randy Gazzola has one goal and 19 points in 25 games; Blake Siebenaler has three goals and eight points in 26 games; and Nick Boka, Matt Murphy, Mathieu Brodeur and Marcus McIvor have combined for five goals and 23 points.

The Komets (16-7-4), 4-3-1 in their last eight, have dropped to third place in the Western Conference heading into Friday's game against Wheeling (14-23-6).

But the Komets feel Sunday's victory could get them back on track, propelled by their third-ranked offense (3.33 goals per game), No. 3 defense (2.67 goals against per game) and No. 3 penalty kill (87%).

“I think the guys are dialed in and we know what our strength is, it's limiting the opponent to (a small) amount of quality chances and shots,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets allow a league-low 23.1 shots per game and held Indy to one (from 180 feet) in the second period Sunday.

Galipeau's increased stinginess helps and they're confident his offense will regain its form.

“For him to score that game-winner must be a huge sigh of relief because, much like everyone who's been having their chances but had a hard time finishing them, it must be a huge weight off his shoulders to finally get it,” Boudreau said. “The one thing I've noticed is not necessarily the offense coming from him – that's one thing we've (often) talked about with him – but also his physicality off the back end.”

