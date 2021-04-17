K's Hawkins stays hot with hat trick

Brandon Hawkins is off to one of the more remarkable starts in Komets history. With a hat trick Friday in a 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, Hawkins has totaled 18 goals and 28 points in 26 games.

He's tied for the ECHL lead in power-play goals with 10, but think about that for a second: The Komets started two months after everyone else. Florida's Michael Huntebrinker, who also has 10 power-play goals, has played 24 more games than Hawkins.

Hawkins has feasted, in particular, on the Nailers, the team for which he played last season as a rookie. In 12 meetings, Hawkins has nine goals and 13 points.

Hawkins, who also has a four-goal game this season against Indy, was supposed to play for Toledo, before it opted out because of the pandemic, and the Walleye still owns his rights for next season. Toledo has had to watch as Hawkins has led Fort Wayne to a 17-7-4 record. That includes an 8-1-3 record against league-worst Wheeling (15-24-6).

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 15 shots Friday for the Komets, who signed netminder Robbie Beydoun to replace Dylan Ferguson after his most recent injury, to his hand, came while stopping a puck during practice this week. Beydoun, 24, is a rookie out of Wisconsin, for which he was 11-8-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts this season. He also played for Michigan Tech from 2017 to 2020.

Hawkins opened the scoring at 4:11, after an A.J. Jenks forecheck set up a Wheeling turnover, just after a play at the other end that saw Guindon stop Jacob Pritchard from his stomach.

Wheeling's Matt Alfaro beat Guindon on a shot from the left circle to tie it at 1, as the teams skated 4-on-4.

After Wheeling's Michael Joly was penalized for tripping, Hawkins scored on a one-timer from the left circle at 19:30, on the heels of Nailers goalie Shane Starrett foiling Anthony Nellis.

Starrett, who seemed to injure something, stopped 11 of 13 shots. He was replaced to start the second period by Taran Kozun, who stopped 26 of 30. The first save Kozun made was on a Randy Gazzola breakaway, but he was bested at 7:18 when Anthony Petruzzelli set up Nick Boka at the end of a 2-on-1 rush for a short-handed goal and a 3-1 lead.

Hawkins polished off his hat trick during a power play at 14:24 with a shot from the left circle, setting up Guindon for a terrific save at 16:49, when Joly circumvented the defense and barreled him over while shooting. Guindon had another great save 3:44 into the third period, when he thwarted an Alfaro breakaway, and Matthew Boudens made it 5-1 off a rebound at 14:49. Nellis made it 6-2 from the left circle at 16:23.

The Komets scored on 2 of 5 power plays. The Nailers were 0 for 5.

The Komets face the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. today at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the Fuel's Thursday game against Wheeling was scrapped because of poor ice conditions. “The ice has been repaired. The team has practiced and tested its safety today,” the Fuel tweeted Friday. “This Saturday's game vs. the Komets is on and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow!”

The Komets play at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in Wheeling, West Virginia, where two games last weekend were canceled, but the ice was OK on Wednesday at WesBanco Arena.

Notes: Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski was a healthy scratch. Also sitting were Zach Pochiro (hand), Oliver Cooper, Matt Murphy and Curtis Leonard.

