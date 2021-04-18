Goalie perfect in debut

Robbie Beydoun's professional debut couldn't have gone much better. The rookie goaltender out of Wisconsin stopped all 29 shots he faced Saturday as the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 4-0 in front of 2,446 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“It was very impressive,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said, “and not just because of the numbers, but because of the confidence that he exuded in the crease. I thought he was great.”

Anthony Petruzzelli, Olivier Galipeau, Brandon Hawkins and Justin Vaive scored for Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (18-7-4), now 9-3-1 against Indy (27-17-4).

Beydoun, 24, was signed Friday because Stefanos Lekkas was called up to Rochester of the American Hockey League and Dylan Ferguson suffered a hand injury. Beydoun's shutout was the first by a Fort Wayne netminder in his pro debut since Francois Tremblay stopped 21 in a 4-0 victory at Indianapolis on Oct. 26, 2014.

“It was a lot of fun,” Beydoun said. “It's a great group of guys. I know everybody says this when they're a new player coming in, but they really did welcome me with open arms. They've been treating me unbelievable. They've made me feel right at home right away, and they played a great game in front of me. They allowed me to get into the game. They kept shots to the outside. They cleared guys out in front and they communicated well with me.”

Petruzzelli made it 1-0 at 18:37 of the first period, banging in a rebound after Hawkins muscled Michael Pelech off the puck and fired a wild-angled shot that surprised Indy goalie Dan Bakala, who stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Bakala thwarted Vaive on a breakaway and Jackson Leef on a 20-foot one-timer, early in the second period, and Beydoun followed suit by stopping a Willie Raskob shot and Tim Shoup off the rebound at 14:22.

Galipeau flicked the puck into an open net from the left circle at 16:19, making it 2-0.

The first power play didn't come until 37 second into the third period, when Fort Wayne's A.J. Jenks was penalized for cross-checking. Just after the Komets killed if off, Hawkins skated down the boards and buried a shot from the left circle for a 3-0 lead.

“When your goalie's playing well, it gives you a lot of confidence, much like it was with (Guindon) on Friday night,” Boudreau said. “When you've got somebody who you know can make the saves, then you play a little bit more with an edge and a little bit more offensive-minded. So, I thought it was great and the guys rallied around (Beydoun).”

Notes:Matthew Boudens was called up to Chicago of the AHL. ... The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Zach Pochiro (hand), Matt Murphy and Curtis Leonard. ... The Fuel wore “Black Panther” jerseys and the Komets were “Thanos.”

