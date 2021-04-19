Komets' comeback try falls short

Stephen Harper blasted a shot into an open net, after Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taran Kozun got caught out of position playing the puck, and it looked as if the Komets might just pull off another third-period comeback Sunday.

But they ran out of steam.

Wheeling's Joshua Winquist scored an empty-netter to cement a 5-3 victory over the Komets at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

While talking about scheduling is generally deemed an excuse, in this case it at least bears mentioning: The Nailers were playing their third game in nine days because poor ice conditions canceled three games at two venues, and they were off Saturday night; the Komets were playing their fifth game in nine days, and their third within 47 hours, including Saturday's 4-0 victory in Indianapolis where Robbie Beydoun had a 29-save shutout.

“For sure, with the schedule, this one wasn't in our favor from the start (Sunday). At the same time, we're professional hockey players, so the effort's got to be there,” Harper said. “But you're not going to win them all, so give (the Nailers) credit, too.”

Kozun stopped 21 of 24 shots for league-worst Wheeling (16-24-6). For Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (18-8-4), which is 8-2-3 against the Nailers, Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 26 of 30 shots.

“I think you could see a fresh team vs. a tired team and it showed during the first 40 minutes,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “But all in all, we were there right up to the end.”

And those first 40 minutes were dominated by special teams. Referee Andrew Bruggemann, who didn't call a single penalty Saturday until the third period, awarded all but one of the 13 power plays Sunday in the first two periods – Wheeling was 2 for 7 and Fort Wayne 2 for 6, as it fell behind 4-2 on the scoreboard to set up Harper's third-period goal.

In total, 19 penalties for 52 minutes were called, including a match penalty on Wheeling's Matt Foley for kicking and a fight between his teammate, Kyle Marino, and Fort Wayne's Justin Vaive.

“Obviously, when they're calling this many penalties, it's not a game with much flow,” Harper said. “At least the reffing was consistent and there were calls on both sides, so that was at least good on their part, but it was a tough one for us today.”

Wheeling's Winquist and Michael Joly had two goals and two assists apiece. Jesse Lees also scored for the Nailers, the Komets' opponent in their next five games, though Wheeling has a game with Indy in the midst of it April 28.

Fort Wayne also got goals from Anthony Nellis and A.J. Jenks.

Notes: The Komets' Shawn Szydlowski was a healthy scratch a third straight game. ... The Komets also played without Zach Pochiro (hand), Dylan Ferguson (hand), Randy Gazzola and Matthew Brodeur. ... Curtis Leonard was in the lineup after missing 21 games with an undisclosed injury.

