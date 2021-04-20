K's bring back last season's top rookie

Alan Lyszczarczyk was an exciting forward last season for the Komets, totaling 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games, and he's returning to Fort Wayne.

The Komets dealt defenseman Curtis Leonard to the Tulsa Oilers on Monday in exchange for Lyszczarczyk, 23, who won Fort Wayne's Rookie of the Year Award in 2020.

The Komets (18-8-4), tied with Florida for the best winning percentage in the ECHL, certainly need the offense after Brandon Hawkins was called up Monday to Rochester of the American Hockey League.

“I'm very excited,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Anytime you can add somebody like Alan Lyszczarczyk, who was your Rookie of the Year, it's great and it comes at a time when don't have (Zach) Pochiro and you don't have Hawkins and you don't have (Matthew) Boudens. It's a huge addition, up front, to our lineup because he was stellar for us offensively last year.”

Hawkins led the Komets in goals (19) and points (31) in 28 games. In his last 15 games, Hawkins had 14 goals and 21 points. In Rochester, he joins goalie Stefanos Lekkas, who was called from Fort Wayne last week.

Boudens is with Chicago of the AHL. Pochiro, second on Fort Wayne's roster in goals (11) and points (21) in 22 games, is out with a hand injury at least another week.

Boudreau declined to elaborate on why Shawn Szydlowski was a healthy scratch the last three games but said he should play Friday against Wheeling at Memorial Coliseum. Szydlowski has two goals, 17 points and a team-worst minus-7 rating in 22 games.

Lyszczarczyk, who was tied for fifth among ECHL rookies in points last season, probably wouldn't have left Fort Wayne were it not for unusual circumstances. The Komets wanted to reacquire Marco Roy from the Idaho Steelheads last summer, and Lyszczarczyk was part of a couple of transactions to help make that happen.

It had also been also unclear at the time, given Lyszczarczyk's uncertain immigration work status during the pandemic, if Fort Wayne could rely on him being available for what looked then like it might be an October start to the season.

Idaho ultimately opted out of the season, and Lyszczarczyk signed with Orlando, totaling two goals and three points in 13 games, and he was traded for future considerations to Tulsa, for which he had four assists in 18 games. Idaho will hold the rights to Lyszczarczyk after this season.

Leonard was scoreless in three games this season for Fort Wayne.

