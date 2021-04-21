K's keep seeing familiar foes

The Komets have faced the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel 13 times each, comprising 86.7% of their 30 games played thus far. And it's not going to change much; only seven of the remaining 20 regular-season games will be against other teams.

One might assume the Komets, Nailers and Fuel know each other so well that preparation might be easy, but Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks said that's not the case.

“That's one of the things about playing the same team so often – these points are so huge that coaches are making a lot of adjustments and trying to get the upper hand, so it's a constant back and forth where you're making adjustments to plan for what a certain team is doing,” Jenks said. “Then you turn around the next night and you're making more adjustments based on the next team. It's kept everybody on their toes, and it's kept everybody dialed in their preparation.”

The Komets (18-8-4), who went into Tuesday night tied for the ECHL lead in winning percentage with Florida at .667, are 8-2-3 against the league-worst Nailers and 9-3-1 against the Fuel.

Wheeling (16-24-6) and Indy (27-17-4), who began play two months earlier than Fort Wayne, have met 15 times and Indy is 10-4-1 in that series.

The Komets, who lost 5-3 at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Sunday, play their next five games against the Nailers beginning 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum. To play a team six straight times outside of the playoffs is unheard of in professional hockey, but it's a consequence of the pandemic.

“I think I might be getting a little used to it personally,” Jenks said. “The way I approach things, I'm just trying to take it one game at a time and it doesn't really matter who you're playing, you still have a job to do. It doesn't matter if you're playing the same team X amount of times or if you're seeing the same team so many games in a row. To me, as long as you're preparing the same way and putting your best foot forward, you're giving yourself a good opportunity at the very least.”

While some may be beleaguered at seeing the Nailers and Fuel so often, it was unavoidable after 12 ECHL teams opted out of this season, including area teams Toledo, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati. Travel costs are prohibitive and teams are trying to limit as much travel as possible to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

The Komets' coaches and players began this season grateful just to be on the ice, after not skating for 11 months, and that thankfulness hasn't worn off. But now they're more focused on trying to win a Kelly Cup.

“We are grateful that we got that opportunity (to play), but now we're in the thick of it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It's been three months that we've been going here. We can't just jeep telling ourselves that we're lucky to be here. It's something we've committed to and this is our job. We've got to find a way to rise to the top and have success, regardless of if it's the same two teams. I think that grateful feeling will always be there, ... (but) now you're into the dog days of the season.”

Notes: The San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau played his 1,768th NHL game this week, breaking Gordie Howe's all-time mark. When Marleau made his NHL debut in 1997 at 18 years and 16 days old, he was the youngest player to make his NHL debut since Len Wharton was 17 years and 81 days old for his only game with the New York Rangers in 1945. Wharton, a defenseman, would go on to be part of the inaugural Komets team in 1952 and played his final two seasons with Fort Wayne. He died in 2007.

