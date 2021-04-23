K's forward ready to regain form

Alan Lyszczarczyk's sophomore season in the ECHL has been nothing like his first one.

He's played for the Orlando Solar Bears and Tulsa Oilers, totaling two goals and seven points in 31 games – a far cry from last season when he had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games for the Komets.

The Komets, suddenly in need of the type of offense, are banking that he can thrive again by returning to a more familiar setting.

“I think so,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who acquired Lyszczarczyk from Tulsa on Monday for defenseman Curtis Leonard. “I think (Lyszczarczyk) is comfortable with the guys on our team, he's comfortable with the organization and we know what he's capable of. So, you put him in the right environment (with) the right opportunity, and I think he'll do exactly what he's been brought in here to do.”

Namely, that's score goals, since Brandon Hawkins (19 goals, 31 points in 28 games) has been called to Rochester of the higher-level American Hockey League and Zach Pochiro (11 goals, 21 points in 22 games) has a hand injury.

Lyszczarczyk, 23, said he's been told by the coaches they're looking for the type of offensive production he delivered last season, which included six goals and 12 points on power plays, but he added: “I want to be better still and I want to show it.”

Lyszczarczyk, 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, would like to exhibit more teamwork for an offense that ranks second in ECHL with 3.43 goals per game.

“I want to bring more skill than last year, have speed, make plays and be that guy who creates chances for other players,” Lyszczarczyk said. “But still, I want to shoot the puck on the net and be scoring goals, helping the team when I can.”

And he wants to lend more of a hand in the defensive zone, after he was minus-3 last season. The Komets rank third with 2.63 goals against per game.

“I've worked on my defensive game,” Lyszczarczyk said. “I want to be better in the D zone for sure, because I want to be more successful on the ice and be able to get chances on the (penalty kill) or in the last couple minutes of the game. I've been working on that and always skating, being in the right positions, and hard backchecking every shift.”

Lyszczarczyk, who was tied for fifth among ECHL rookies in points last season, probably wouldn't have left Fort Wayne were it not for unusual circumstances. It was unclear last summer if Lyszczarczyk's uncertain immigration work status during the pandemic would allow him to be here in time for what was supposed to be an October training camp, so the Komets used him as a piece to reacquire Marco Roy from the Idaho Steelheads.

As Lyszczarczyk played in his homeland of Poland, totaling 10 goals and 18 points in 23 games for Podhale Nowy Targ, Idaho opted out of this ECHL season. Lyszczarczyk signed with Orlando, which dealt him to Tulsa.

Now he's looking forward to being embraced again by the Memorial Coliseum fans.

“I'm very excited,” he said. “I know the fans are crazy here. I know the stands won't be as full because of COVID right now, but still I know they're awesome and are behind every player, so I'm excited about that.”

The Komets (18-8-4), who play host to Wheeling (16-24-6) today, traded forward Nolan LaPorte to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for an undisclosed amount before Thursday's trade deadline. LaPorte had one assist in seven games.

Lyszczarczyk doesn't expect starting where he left off 13 months ago to be difficult.

“It's nothing hard. I know a couple of guys and I know other guys from playing against them,” he said. “It won't be hard coming here. I know the coaches and, … it's just coming in and we'll be playing a lot of games right away. The guys are good here and they help me, so it's pretty easy.”

jcohn@jg.net