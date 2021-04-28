Virus forces K's to alter schedule

Playing amid a pandemic always carried with it a risk that the Komets' schedule could be altered on the fly.

That's what happened Tuesday.

The Komets' game scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum against the Florida Everblades was changed to a 4:05 p.m. game in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel because of COVID-19 safety protocols impacting the Everblades.

The Komets (20-9-4) are tied for the ECHL led with a .667 winning percentage, despite starting two months after the 13 other teams. Wichita is also at .667.

The Everblades (33-17-3) are atop the Eastern Conference with a .651 winning percentage and the matchup Sunday was going to be a litmus test for the Komets, who have played 29 of their 33 games against the Wheeling Nailers and the Fuel.

Against league-worst Wheeling (17-26-6), the Komets are 10-3-3. Against Indy (28-19-4), they are 9-3-1. The Komets are 1-3-0 against other ECHL teams, defeating the Jacksonville Icemen 5-4 at the Coliseum on April 2 and losing all three road games they played against the South Carolina Stingrays on March 19-21.

Fort Wayne has won five of its last seven games but is coming off a 5-3 loss Sunday at Wheeling, West Virginia, where defenseman Olivier Galipeau accidentally put the winning goal into his own net.

The Komets are expected to add a replacement home game – perhaps taking their regular season from 50 to 51 games – but the details haven't been determined yet.

“Fans are encouraged to hang on to tickets already purchased for the postponed May 2 game, as they will be honored for the rescheduled game,” the Komets wrote in a news release. “For those interested, refunds for the May 2 game would be issued at point of purchase.”

The Everblades' game last Sunday at Jacksonville was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, after the teams had played the night before in Estero, Florida. It hasn't been made public if the Everblades had positive COVID-19 tests, but no changes have been made to the Icemen's schedule and they play host to Orlando today.

The Everblades were slated to play at Indy this Friday and Saturday, and those games were also postponed, meaning the Fuel will have had three off days heading into its Sunday game against the Komets.

The Komets play host to the Nailers at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum and at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

