Boka's game growing with confidence

As the Komets' season has progressed, defenseman Nick Boka's confidence has blossomed. So, it's not all that surprising that he's been taking more shots, producing more points and dropping the gloves to fight.

But Boka, 23, is trying to do all that without sacrificing his bread and butter – defensive play.

“I tried to prioritize, just to start the year, being sound defensively and growing my game in the D zone,” Boka said. “As the year's gone on, I've just felt a lot more confidence jumping in and playing offense. I've always brought that kind of physical, emotional edge. Just the way I play, there are going to be times where, playing physical like that, you're going to have to fight. I think it just comes with the territory. Lately, I've been doing it a little too much, but I enjoy it and I think the guys enjoy it as well, so it's been fun.”

Boka has two goals, 10 points, a plus-1 rating and 61 penalty minutes in 29 games for the Komets (20-9-4). Over his last 10 games, Boka has two goals, five points, a plus-2 rating, 35 penalty minutes and an increased willingness to fight.

“I think it's just confidence and, to be honest with you, I like doing it and it's just kind of something I enjoy,” said Boka, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. “I think I found that out more this year than last year. That was my rookie year and I was just trying to make an impact on the game and I don't think it really crossed my mind (to fight much).

“This year, I think it's also we're playing (Wheeling and Indy) for most of the year and the frustrations kind of set in in different games. I'm sure that factors into it a little, too.”

Boka, who played his college hockey at Michigan from 2015 to 2019, skated 29 games last season for the ECHL's Allen Americans, totaling one goal, nine points, a plus-10 rating and 32 penalty minutes.

He fought twice for Allen. In the same number of games this season, he's fought five times – all of them at Memorial Coliseum and in his last seven games – and Boka is tied for the team fight lead with Morgan Adams-Moisan. The ECHL lead of seven fights is shared by Wheeling's Kyle Marino, Tulsa's Alex Kromm, Jacksonville's Ian McKinnon and Wichita's Jacob Graves.

Fort Wayne's defense has been greatly improved this season – it ranks second with 2.67 goals against per game, after it was 20th with 3.55 goals against last season – and adding blue-liners Randy Gazzola, Blake Siebenaler, Mathieu Brodeur, Matt Murphy, Marcus McIvor, Connor Corcoran and Boka are major reasons. Olivier Galipeau is the only blue-line holdover.

“Every single one of our D can play in all different situations,” Boka said. “I've played, throughout my career, with some good defensemen, but I think this is the best group, the best all-around (defensive) corps, that I've ever played with.

“I think (assistant coach Olivier Legault) has done a great job with us as far as knowing what each one of our individual roles is and how to contribute to the game. He talks about just shutting down their best players and we've got the forward group to put pucks in the net, so if we do our job, things should go pretty well for us.”

The K's play Wheeling at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, then are at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. Saturday and Indianapolis at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Komets were searching Wednesday for a goalie, after Robbie Beydoun was called up to Iowa of the American Hockey League. Beydoun, a rookie, was 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, a .954 save percentage and one shutout.

Iowa's coach, Tim Army, is the father of Wheeling coach Derek Army, whose team Beydoun defeated twice last weekend.

With Dylan Ferguson still recovering from a hand injury, Louis-Philip Guindon was the only active goalie on the Komets' roster. He's 6-4-2 with a 2.98 GAA, a .873 SP and one shutout.

Notes: Wednesday's game between the Fuel and Nailers was canceled because at least one positive virus test. The teams will likely be retested today to see if alterations to this weekend's schedule are needed. If it's limited to just Indy, the Komets' games Friday and Saturday would be a go.

