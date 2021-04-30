Despite call-ups, K's keep core intact

Leading-scorer Brandon Hawkins is in the American Hockey League. So are gritty forward Matthew Boudens, goaltender Robbie Beydoun and goalie Stefanos Lekkas.

That may be difficult for the Komets' fans to swallow, considering their team looks as if it could be a championship contender.

Truth be told, the Komets' lineup has had more stability than usual. They've used only 34 players, after using 42 last season when players were more frequently going to and from the AHL.

“We've kept the same core intact throughout the entire season,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We've got a lot of depth. When one guy goes out, whether it's Hawkins, whether it's (Zach) Pochiro or whether it's (Shawn) Szydlowski, someone else steps up to fill that void. So we've got a lot of team unity, a lot of team chemistry, and when one guy isn't getting it done then another one steps in to fill that void.”

The Komets signed free agent goalie Trevor Gorsuch to replace Beydoun, who was called to Iowa of the AHL on Wednesday. Gorsuch, 26, had played six games this season with the Utah Grizzlies, going 2-2-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He'd also played two games with the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem, going 1-1-0 with a 1.52 GAA and a .947 SP.

Gorsuch played five games with rival Toledo between early 2019 and early 2020. He stopped 42 of 44 shots and 3 of 3 shootout attempts in a 3-2 victory over the Komets on Jan. 26, 2020.

Gorsuch joins netminder Louis-Philip Guindon, who is 6-4-1 with a 2.98 GAA, a .873 SP and one shutout. Dylan Ferguson, 4-1-0 with a 2.06 GAA, a .895 SP and one shutout, is out with a hand injury.

Lekkas and Hawkins are with Rochester of the AHL – Lekkas is 0-4-1 with a 4.45 GAA and .849 SP there – and Boudens is with Chicago.

The Komets are slated to play host to the Wheeling Nailers at 8 p.m. today, face the Nailers in West Virginia at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, and meet the Indy Fuel at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. Even though the Fuel's game at Wheeling on Wednesday was canceled – sources said one Indy player had tested positive for COVID-19 – the games are expected to go on as scheduled.

The Komets, coming off a 5-3 loss to the Nailers, are 2-2-0 so far in their stretch of six straight against Wheeling.

“We're working on capitalizing on our scoring chances,” the Komets' Nick Boka said. “If you've been watching the games, we've been out-chancing them significantly. (Sunday), it was just a matter of us not being able to bear down and score. Sometimes that happens, but I think this week we've just been focusing on scoring goals and we should be pretty well off.”

