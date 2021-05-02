Lyszczarczyk stays hot in K's win

Alan Lyszczarczyk flapped his arms as if he were a bird after he'd scored to give the Komets a three-goal lead in the third period Saturday. Maybe he didn't popularize the celebration – that was probably the Washington Capitals' Evgeni Kuznetsov – but it was apropos because Lyszczarczyk has been flying since the Komets reacquired him.

He scored twice in the Komets' 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. That gives Lyszczarczyk four goals and six points in five games since Fort Wayne got him from the Tulsa Oilers for defenseman Curtis Leonard.

“Oh yeah, I feel comfortable,” Lyszczarczyk said. “They are all good players on this team, so I can make plays with them. Everyone is smart here, so it's easy for me to play.”

In 31 games this season with Tulsa and Orlando, Lyszczarczyk had two goals and five points. His production since the trade has resembled last season, when he had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games for Fort Wayne.

“I don't know anything different than what he's done in Fort Wayne,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “You'd have to have the chance to see him in Orlando or Tulsa. All we know is this Alan Lyszczarczyk. I wouldn't expect anything different.”

Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 29 shots for the Komets, giving him back-to-back victories and 49 saves on 52 Wheeling shots since being signed Thursday.

“I think anytime you have a motivated hockey player, who really wants to play well, there's a lot of adrenaline running through their veins. I think (Gorsuch) has had a lot of that the last two games,” Boudreau said.

“But he's also had a defense corps that's played extremely well in front of him, and a committed forward group that's come back and preached defense first. I think a lot of (our) goals that you see all stem from playing good defense that we turned into offense.”

Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski had three assists. Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef, Randy Gazzola and Morgan Adams-Moisan also scored for the ECHL-leading Komets (22-9-4), who went 4-2-0 in their six-game set with the league-worst Nailers (17-28-6). The Komets are 12-3-3 this season against the Nailers, who got 35 saves from Shane Starrett.

“Together, we played with five guys as one and made sure that we had five guys in the defensive zone, so we don't have trouble there,” Lyszczarczyk said. “We wanted to win our last game in Wheeling (this season) and we made it happen.”

Fort Wayne tied it at 1 on its second shot of the game, when Connor Corcoran's pass set up Lyszczarczyk for a one-timer from the right circle with Wheeling's Cody Sylvester serving a holding penalty. The Komets scored on 1 of 5 power plays. The Nailers were 1 for 3.

Harper scored from the right circle at 9:02 of the first period and Leef circumvented the defense and pushed the puck past Starrett for a 3-1 lead at 13:21.

Fort Wayne took a 4-1 lead 18:28 into the second period, when Gazzola sent a shot from the left circle inside the far post, but Wheeling's Austin Fyten answered at 19:24. Lyszczarczyk scored again 2:04 into the third period.

