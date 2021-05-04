Komets out to keep hot play going

The Komets have had several highs – they are 23-9-4 with an ECHL-best .694 winning percentage – but Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Indy Fuel could have been a defining moment.

Playing their third game in three different cities within 44 hours, against a team coming off five days of rest, the Komets trailed by two goals late and looked exhausted. But goals from Alan Lyszczarczyk, Matt Murphy and, in overtime, Stephen Harper cemented the win.

“I was so impressed with the way our team was resilient,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “There's a belief in there that, no matter what scenario we're in right now, we can win any game any type of way. That sort of game really boosted our own confidence.”

The Komets have had a knack for the comeback. They're 4-8-1 when down at the second intermission. Three times, they've trailed the Fuel (28-19-5) in the final 1:30 and rallied to win. The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. today in Indianapolis.

The Komets could again start rookie goaltender Robbie Beydoun, who is 4-0-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and one shutout. He was called up to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday, stopped 25 shots in a 5-2 victory Saturday night at Chicago, drove himself to Indianapolis, got in about 4 a.m. Sunday, took a nap, started the 4:05 p.m. Komets game and had 24 saves.

“We know we're a good team and we know what we're capable of,” Harper said. “Every guy who goes in the lineup contributes. When anyone on your team can get scratched at any moment, ... it creates that culture within the lineup where everyone's hungry and you want to go out there and win the game. So it's nice that we've got everyone going and everyone knows it. It's pretty fun to be a Komet right now.”

Lyszczarczyk has five goals and seven points in six games since rejoining the team. Shawn Szydlowski has one goal and 10 points in his last eight games. Anthony Petruzzelli has three goals and seven points in his last nine games.

After starting the season with two goals, five points and a minus-5 rating through 10 games, Anthony Nellis has seven goals, 18 points and a plus-4 rating in 16 games since. And he's a key component of the penalty kill and power play.

“He's just been on an absolute tear,” Boudreau said. “It's the same thing with Lyszczarczyk; when you're playing with confidence, the puck tends to go in. That's the case for a lot of guys right now.”

Note: The Komets will play Nailers at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Memorial Coliseum.

The game replaces a lost home game against the Florida Everblades, who had to quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols.

