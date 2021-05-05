Ex-K's goalie enjoys journey to Buffalo

Stefanos Lekkas was in the Komets' net April 10. Now he's on an NHL contract, one nod from coach Don Granato away from going into a game for the Buffalo Sabres, even if the rookie out of the University of Vermont isn't expected to play in the Sabres' two remaining games.

Former Komets goalie Michael Houser has looked great in his first two NHL starts – he stopped 34 shots in a 4-2 victory Monday over the New York Islanders, then 45 shots plus all three shootout attempts he faced Tuesday in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders – even if he's the sixth netminder the league-worst Sabres have used this season.

But the experience has been amazing for Lekkas, who was called up from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday with almost no notice after Dustin Tokarski left Buffalo for personal reasons. Lekkas, who has been backing up Houser, was signed to a $700,000 Sabres contract that will be prorated for him to finish the NHL season.

“I spent a lot of the year just training and waiting for the season to start,” Lekkas said. “Then I finally got things going in Fort Wayne and I had a lot of success there. I got called up to Rochester and I was in Rochester and you start seeing what's going on up here (in Buffalo). I was extremely fortunate to get the call-up to here. Just with all the uncertainty and having to carry so may goalies at this level, you just never know and it's been a ride this year. I'm just enjoying it all.”

The Sabres have used goalies Tokarski, Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen this season.

“It was awesome,” Lekkas said of backing up Monday. “It was obviously a pretty crazy day. I started my day in Rochester and made my way up, got to Buffalo around 3:30 p.m. Just to go through the game-day process, go through a warm-up and to win, it was obviously something I'll always remember. Just being here for however long it ends up being really makes you want to earn more chances and stick around.”

Lekkas, 25, is expected to rejoin the Komets, for whom he was 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage this season.

“Each time you elevate, you see individual skill levels rise,” Lekkas said. “But at the same time, the game gets cleaner as a five-man unit and there are a lot of plays, at this level especially, where everything is so clean. And even defensively, guys will take care of the puck so well. It's been pretty cool to see that progression as the level moves up.”

