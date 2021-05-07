Komets hoping to keep up hot play versus Indy

The Komets, who lead the ECHL with a .694 winning percentage, have won eight of their last 10 games, including all three last weekend – 3-1 and 6-2 victories over the Wheeling Nailers, then a 5-4 overtime win over the Indy Fuel capped by a Stephen Harper goal Sunday.

Fort Wayne and Indy were supposed to meet again Tuesday at Indianapolis, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 safety protocols. An Indy player, Matt Marcinew, was placed on the commissioner's exempt list – signifying he had tested positive – and no players from Indy or Fort Wayne have been similarly placed into quarantine since.

It hasn't been disclosed if Tuesday's game will be made up, so for now the Komets are scheduled to have 14 more games, beginning tonight and Saturday, when the Komets (23-9-4) host the Fuel (28-19-5) at Memorial Coliseum. The Komets are 10-3-1 against the Fuel, which had been atop the ECHL standings at 14-3-1 before Fort Wayne joined the fray two months after the other 13 competing teams. Indy is now third in the Eastern Conference, sixth overall.

The Komets have been aided by their resiliency; Sunday's game was the third time Fort Wayne defeated Indy despite trailing in the final 1:30 of regulation time. And the Komets have spent this week planning to build on recent success.

“We just had some systems review and (looked at) how we had success against them on Sunday,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said Thursday. “We want to make sure we emphasize the good habits and details that we have in our game plan.”

The Komets remain without forward Zach Pochiro (hand) and goalie Dylan Ferguson (hand). But forward Matthew Boudens returned from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Komets' regular season runs through June 5 and they expect to get back forward Brandon Hawkins, who is with Rochester of the AHL, and Stefanos Lekkas, who had been with Rochester but is now the backup goalie with the Buffalo Sabres. Lekkas' return would give Fort Wayne a bevy of goaltending choices, since it also has Robbie Beydoun, Ferguson, Louis-Philip Guindon and Trevor Gorsuch, the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

The AHL's recent announcement it won't have a postseason – save for a Pacific Division tournament – shouldn't impact the Komets much beyond getting back Hawkins and Lekkas after the AHL season is completed May 20.

“The only players who are capable of signing contracts would be the ones on expiring (AHL tryouts). For us, it doesn't really change the landscape. I wouldn't expect any influx of players to the Fort Wayne Komets in the foreseeable future,” Boudreau said.

But other ECHL teams could seen some changes, particularly if they had a bevy of players called up to the AHL. Some teams, such as the Florida Everblades, started the season with players on NHL contracts who would be eligible to return, provided they've played at least five ECHL games.

