Boudens shines in return to K's

Matthew Boudens had played maybe his best game of the season just before he was called up to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves on April 17. He was scoreless in two games with the Wolves and sat out five more, but the time away did nothing to cool his play for the Komets.

Boudens had a goal Friday night to spur a 5-2 victory over the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

“Yeah, I was looking at it like I was saving the body,” Boudens said with a chuckle, when asked about sitting out with the Wolves. “No, it was a good opportunity up there. Obviously, I only got into the two games and just practicing and being up at that level, you see what pace the guys are moving at there at that level. I'm just trying to bring confidence back with my game. I'm happy to be back here and happy to take a W for a big start to the weekend here.”

The best defensive play of the night for the Komets may have been made by defensemen Nick Boka and Mathieu Brodeur, who teamed to barricade the front of the net and thwart an Eric Williams shot while goalie Robbie Beydoun was caught out of position with Fort Wayne leading 1-0 late in the first period.

Boka and Brodeur shined at the other end, too, scoring amidst Fort Wayne's three-goal second period that put it up 4-0. Boka and Morgan Adams-Moisan had Gordie Howe Hat Tricks – a goal, an assist and a fight.

Beydoun stopped 30 of 32 shots for the ECHL-leading Komets (24-9-4), who improved to 11-3-1 this season against the Fuel (28-20-5). The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

“I thought we were great in every aspect,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We talk about our details that leads to success and after the last game, when they scored three power-play goals and a short-handed goal (in a 5-4 Fort Wayne overtime victory Sunday), we really needed to clean up our special teams tonight and we came on top in both of those areas. So I was very proud to see the guys respond in that fashion.”

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 2 power plays and had a short-handed goal. Indy was 0 for 5 on power plays.

Indy's goalie, Dan Bakala, made a slew of terrific saves in the first period, including stopping a Marco Roy breakaway, but he was solved at 12:52 when Anthony Petruzzelli banged in the puck after an A.J. Jenks pass from behind the Fuel net.

Boudens, who had a goal in his previous Fort Wayne game, a 6-2 victory over Wheeling on April 16, made it 2-0 at 12:09 of the second period thanks to a pass made by Adams-Moisan as he came out from behind the Indy net. Boudens has four goals and 14 points in 29 games for the Komets this season. In 12 career AHL games, all with the Wolves, he is scoreless with 23 penalty minutes.

Brodeur made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal just 43 seconds after Boudens scored, capitalizing on a setup from Jenks, who sped into the offensive zone, put on the brakes, spun and sent him a pass as he crossed the blue line.

Boka made it 4-0 with a shot from 40 feet out 16:50, capitalizing on a Roy screen. Bakala was then pulled from the game, having stopped 22 of 26 shots, and Sean Romeo stopped all six shots he faced in his place.

The third period included fights – Boka took on Alex Rauter, and McIvor brawled with Cuglietta – and there was an alarming moment when the glass was dislodged by a check and landed on a fan, who required an ice pack.

