Komets fall to Fuel in back-and-forth battle

The Komets lost 5-4 to the Indy Fuel on Saturday, when a judgment call changed the scope of the game but an uncharacteristically poor defensive effort by Fort Wayne decided it at Memorial Coliseum.

“I’m just disappointed because we’re the better team and we should have been winning here,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We just didn’t play well enough. To give up four 5-on-5 goals from the point, we just didn’t do enough of what it takes tonight to win the game.”

For Indy (29-20-5), Michael Pelech scored by redirecting a Tim Davison shot, Keoni Texeira netted back-to-back goals from 50 feet out and Jared Thomas scored from similar position.

Even after Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy tied it at 4 early in the third period – Stephen Harper had stolen the puck to set up Marco Roy for a no-look pass to Murphy – Indy’s Jordan Schneider finalized the scoring by putting his own rebound past goaltender Trevor Gorsuch while the teams skated 4-on-4 at 10:24 of the third period.

“There were mistakes, mostly in our D zone, where we’ve got to be a little tighter,” said Fort Wayne’s Olivier Galipeau, who had a goal and an assist. “I think we weren’t as willing to block shots as we are usually. We usually rush to the D zone and it’s hard for them to find those lanes. I think we weren’t as sharp on that tonight, so we’ve got to sharpen up and be smarter in our D zone.”

League-leading Fort Wayne (24-10-4) still had a great chance to force overtime when its top-ranked power play took to the ice with 4:26 remaining in the third period. Shawn Szydlowski, who had a goal and two assists, proceeded to hit the post, and Justin Vaive was thwarted three times from point-blank range by goalie Sean Romeo.

Romeo stopped 41 of 45 shots. Gorsuch stopped 24 of 29, including a third-period breakaway by Diego Cuglietta.

Fort Wayne was 1 for 3 on power plays, getting a goal from Galipeau that tied it at 1 at 19:04 of the first period, before Harper seemed to put the Komets in command. Indy was 0 for 3 on power plays.

It seemed Fort Wayne had taken a two-goal lead when Anthony Nellis sped in on a breakaway and put his own rebound into the net at 6:22, but referee Andrew Bruggeman disallowed it after reviewing video and ruling that Nellis’ momentum had constituted interference with Romeo.

“It was a big momentum shift in the game. I thought it was a clean goal,” Boudreau said. “(Nellis) was hooked on a breakaway with no call and that sent him into the goalie, but he scored before there was any interference, so I don’t understand that call at all. I hate when the referees have an impact like that. It should have been a good goal. (Texeira) scored on the very same shift coming back, and that was a huge momentum shift because they continued to score two (more) goals.”

The Komets are 11-4-1 against the Fuel this season.

“Of course, we were trying to build momentum off that (Nellis) goal, but we can’t use that as an excuse,” Galipeau said. “We made multiple mistakes in the D zone that cost us those goals.”

Notes: Defenseman Connor Corcoran returned to Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League. In four games with the Komets, he had three assists and a fight. In two previous games with the Silver Knights, the rookie was scoreless.

