ECHL: K's forfeit game vs. Fuel

The Komets organization has been punished by the ECHL for its players refusing to play May 4 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, after one of the Indy players tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Komets were assessed a forfeit for May 4 – it's been recorded as a 1-0 Fuel victory – but more significant may be the loss of a May 29 home date. That May 29 game, against the Fuel, will now be at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis instead of Memorial Coliseum, costing the Komets needed money in a season they are already experiencing financial losses because of the pandemic.

“The Fort Wayne Komets are in agreement with the ECHL regarding the game that was to be played on May 4 in Indianapolis. Our players opted not to travel for the game even though all ECHL protocols that had been agreed to prior to the season had been met,” Komets president Michael Franke said in a news release.

“We feel bad for the Indy Fuel, our ECHL partners, our fans, and our staff who came back during a major spike in the pandemic to make sure the season could start in February. Losing a Saturday night home game just adds to the financial difficulties that we chose to take on this season to bring back Komet hockey.”

The Komets (24-11-4), who are tied for the league lead with a .667 winning percentage, have 12 games remaining in the season. Including the forfeit, they'll finish with 51 games, one more than initially planned. However, they now have only six remaining home games – all in the next six, starting Wednesday against the Wheeling Nailers – and will finish with only 24 home games.

The Fuel (30-20-5) has had multiple cancellations because of COVID-19 protocols and poor ice conditions. Including the forfeiture, it'll finish with 69 games, three fewer than initially planned, and have 35 home games.

The Fuel's game April 28 at Wheeling, West Virginia, was postponed because an Indy player, Josh Dickinson, tested positive for the virus and, according to the ECHL transactions, was placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

There were myriad changes to the ECHL schedule that weekend and Fort Wayne wound up with a game at Indy on May 2, which the Komets won 5-4 in overtime, instead of a home game against Florida.

Sometime after the game, Indy's Matt Marcinew tested positive for COVID-19, per the transactions report. But the COVID-19 safety protocols didn't trigger an automatic shutdown of the May 4 game, a point that didn't sit well with the Komets players, even if the protocols had been collectively bargained between the union (the Professional Hockey Players Association) and the league.

“Our team as a whole talked about the risks of playing the day of finding out about a positive test on Indy,” said Shawn Szydlowski, who is the Komets' PHPA representative. “We voiced our opinion on the safety of everyone involved in that game. We were notified that the league had canceled the game before we made a final decision.”

The announcement from the ECHL that the game was being postponed was made at 3:30 p.m. May 4 and was “per league safety protocols.”

Neither the Fuel nor the Komets had positive tests the remainder of last week and the teams played Friday and Saturday, splitting the pair at the Coliseum.

ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin couldn't be reached for comment.

Those who had already bought tickets to the May 29 game at the Coliseum can receive refunds from the point of purchase beginning today.

Notes: The Komets released goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who was 6-4-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average, a .873 save percentage and one shutout. The Komets still have goalies Robbie Beydoun, Trevor Gorsuch and Dylan Ferguson, who is recovering from a hand injury. Goalie Stefanos Lekkas is expected to return soon from his stint with the Buffalo Sabres and American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

jcohn@jg.net