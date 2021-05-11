Tuesday, May 11, 2021 3:20 pm
Komets' 2021-22 schedule includes 9 opponents, holiday games
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets will open next season Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, according to information released today by the ECHL, and embark on a 72-game season with a much more varied schedule than this season.
The ECHL is anticipating 27 teams in 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces – including expansion franchises in Coralville, Iowa, and Trois-Rivières, Quebec – after only 14 teams participated this season because of the pandemic.
The Komets have 12 games remaining this season starting Wednesday at the Coliseum against the Nailers.
The bulk this season’s Komets games have been spent playing Wheeling and Indy – they have comprised 35 of the 39 games so far because the other area teams opted out – but next season Fort Wayne will see a more diverse schedule.
The Komets have yet to announce their schedule independently, implying they expect changes to be made, but the ECHL has them slated to face the Kalamazoo Wings 14 times, the Toledo Walleye 13 times and the Cincinnati Cyclones 12 times, after those teams opted out of this season.
The Komets will face Wheeling 10 times, Iowa nine times and Indy only seven times. That leaves three games at the Adirondack (N.Y.) Thunder, two games at the Worcester (Mass.) Railers and two games at the Coliseum against the Tulsa Oilers.
The ECHL season will kick off Oct. 21, when Trois-Rivières plays host to Newfoundland in the first-ever ECHL game in Quebec, at the recently completed Le Nouveau Colisée.
Among the seven games Oct. 22 be Iowa hosting Kansas City at Xtreme Arena.
The Komets’ regular season will conclude April 16, 2022, at the Coliseum against the Nailers. The entire league slate will end April 17.
Whereas the late start to this 50-game Fort Wayne season meant the traditional holiday games weren’t held, they are slated to return next season. That includes the Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, which will be against Toledo at the Coliseum. Also, New Year’s Eve will be against Iowa at the Coliseum.
No announcement has been made regarding when tickets will go on sale at the Coliseum or through TicketMaster, whether normal capacity will return, or if fans will still be expected to sit in pods to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Here is the full Komets schedule:
- Oct 23, 2021 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne
- Oct 29, 2021 Fri Indy @ Fort Wayne
- Oct 30, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Nov 05, 2021 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 06, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling
- Nov 07, 2021 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Nov 12, 2021 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati
- Nov 13, 2021 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 14, 2021 Sun Fort Wayne @ Wheeling
- Nov 17, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Indy
- Nov 19, 2021 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 20, 2021 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 21, 2021 Sun Iowa @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 24, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Nov 25, 2021 Thu Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Nov 27, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Indy
- Dec 01, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Indy
- Dec 03, 2021 Fri Iowa @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 04, 2021 Sat Iowa @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 10, 2021 Fri Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Dec 11, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Dec 17, 2021 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 18, 2021 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 19, 2021 Sun Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 26, 2021 Sun Indy @ Fort Wayne
- Dec 31, 2021 Fri Iowa @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 05, 2022 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 07, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati
- Jan 08, 2022 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 09, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Jan 12, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Jan 14, 2022 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 15, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Jan 16, 2022 Sun Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 22, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Jan 23, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Jan 29, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Worcester
- Jan 30, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Worcester
- Feb 02, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Adirondack
- Feb 04, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Adirondack
- Feb 05, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Adirondack
- Feb 09, 2022 Wed Indy @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 11, 2022 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 12, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling
- Feb 16, 2022 Wed Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 18, 2022 Fri Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 19, 2022 Sat Tulsa @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 20, 2022 Sun Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Feb 25, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Iowa
- Feb 26, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Iowa
- Mar 02, 2022 Wed Tulsa @ Fort Wayne
- Mar 04, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Mar 05, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Mar 09, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Iowa
- Mar 11, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Iowa
- Mar 13, 2022 Sun Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne
- Mar 18, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati
- Mar 19, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati
- Mar 23, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Iowa
- Mar 25, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Indy
- Mar 26, 2022 Sat Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Mar 27, 2022 Sun Wheeling @ Fort Wayne
- Mar 30, 2022 Wed Wheeling @ Fort Wayne
- Apr 01, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo
- Apr 02, 2022 Sat Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne
- Apr 03, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Wheeling
- Apr 06, 2022 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Apr 08, 2022 Fri Toledo @ Fort Wayne
- Apr 09, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Apr 10, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo
- Apr 15, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Wheeling
- Apr 16, 2022 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne
jcohn@jg.net
