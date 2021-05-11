Komets' 2021-22 schedule includes 9 opponents, holiday games

The Komets will open next season Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, according to information released today by the ECHL, and embark on a 72-game season with a much more varied schedule than this season.

The ECHL is anticipating 27 teams in 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces – including expansion franchises in Coralville, Iowa, and Trois-Rivières, Quebec – after only 14 teams participated this season because of the pandemic.

The Komets have 12 games remaining this season starting Wednesday at the Coliseum against the Nailers.

The bulk this season’s Komets games have been spent playing Wheeling and Indy – they have comprised 35 of the 39 games so far because the other area teams opted out – but next season Fort Wayne will see a more diverse schedule.

The Komets have yet to announce their schedule independently, implying they expect changes to be made, but the ECHL has them slated to face the Kalamazoo Wings 14 times, the Toledo Walleye 13 times and the Cincinnati Cyclones 12 times, after those teams opted out of this season.

The Komets will face Wheeling 10 times, Iowa nine times and Indy only seven times. That leaves three games at the Adirondack (N.Y.) Thunder, two games at the Worcester (Mass.) Railers and two games at the Coliseum against the Tulsa Oilers.

The ECHL season will kick off Oct. 21, when Trois-Rivières plays host to Newfoundland in the first-ever ECHL game in Quebec, at the recently completed Le Nouveau Colisée.

Among the seven games Oct. 22 be Iowa hosting Kansas City at Xtreme Arena.

The Komets’ regular season will conclude April 16, 2022, at the Coliseum against the Nailers. The entire league slate will end April 17.

Whereas the late start to this 50-game Fort Wayne season meant the traditional holiday games weren’t held, they are slated to return next season. That includes the Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, which will be against Toledo at the Coliseum. Also, New Year’s Eve will be against Iowa at the Coliseum.

No announcement has been made regarding when tickets will go on sale at the Coliseum or through TicketMaster, whether normal capacity will return, or if fans will still be expected to sit in pods to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Here is the full Komets schedule:

Oct 23, 2021 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Oct 29, 2021 Fri Indy @ Fort Wayne

Oct 30, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Nov 05, 2021 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Nov 06, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Nov 07, 2021 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Nov 12, 2021 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Nov 13, 2021 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Nov 14, 2021 Sun Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Nov 17, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Indy

Nov 19, 2021 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Nov 20, 2021 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Nov 21, 2021 Sun Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Nov 24, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Nov 25, 2021 Thu Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Nov 27, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Indy

Dec 01, 2021 Wed Fort Wayne @ Indy

Dec 03, 2021 Fri Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Dec 04, 2021 Sat Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Dec 10, 2021 Fri Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Dec 11, 2021 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Dec 17, 2021 Fri Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Dec 18, 2021 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Dec 19, 2021 Sun Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Dec 26, 2021 Sun Indy @ Fort Wayne

Dec 31, 2021 Fri Iowa @ Fort Wayne

Jan 05, 2022 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Jan 07, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Jan 08, 2022 Sat Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Jan 09, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Jan 12, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Jan 14, 2022 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Jan 15, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Jan 16, 2022 Sun Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Jan 22, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Jan 23, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Jan 29, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Worcester

Jan 30, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Worcester

Feb 02, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Adirondack

Feb 04, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Adirondack

Feb 05, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Adirondack

Feb 09, 2022 Wed Indy @ Fort Wayne

Feb 11, 2022 Fri Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Feb 12, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Feb 16, 2022 Wed Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Feb 18, 2022 Fri Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Feb 19, 2022 Sat Tulsa @ Fort Wayne

Feb 20, 2022 Sun Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Feb 25, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Feb 26, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Mar 02, 2022 Wed Tulsa @ Fort Wayne

Mar 04, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Mar 05, 2022 Sat Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Mar 09, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Mar 11, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Mar 13, 2022 Sun Cincinnati @ Fort Wayne

Mar 18, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Mar 19, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Cincinnati

Mar 23, 2022 Wed Fort Wayne @ Iowa

Mar 25, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Indy

Mar 26, 2022 Sat Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Mar 27, 2022 Sun Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Mar 30, 2022 Wed Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

Apr 01, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Toledo

Apr 02, 2022 Sat Kalamazoo @ Fort Wayne

Apr 03, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Apr 06, 2022 Wed Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Apr 08, 2022 Fri Toledo @ Fort Wayne

Apr 09, 2022 Sat Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Apr 10, 2022 Sun Fort Wayne @ Kalamazoo

Apr 15, 2022 Fri Fort Wayne @ Wheeling

Apr 16, 2022 Sat Wheeling @ Fort Wayne

jcohn@jg.net