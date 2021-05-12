Komets must stick to game plan

The Komets haven't yet clinched a playoff berth. And since the standings this season are determined by winning percentage, it could be weeks until we know if they are indeed postseason-bound.

But the Komets' focus is clear: finish the regular season strong to set up a run at the Kelly Cup.

“The most important thing coming down the stretch is making sure that we're playing the best hockey that we possibly can and that we're working,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets (24-11-4) went into Tuesday night tied with Wichita for the top spot in the ECHL with .667 winning percentages.

The Komets' most recent game, a 5-4 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, was a stark reminder that they need to stick to the things that have made them successful. In that game, the Fuel scored four even-strength goals off shots from the blue line, and the Komets admitted they got away from blocking shots and avoiding turnovers.

“It's tough to practice blocking shots,” Boudreau said. “But I think we've got to go back and just revisit what we're doing. It's not changing the game plan. It's just when we're playing our game well, we're winning. When we're not on our details, we're finding ways to give the other teams momentum. Part of detailed hockey means being in front and blocking shots, and making it really tough.”

The Komets play host to the league-worst Wheeling Nailers (18-30-6) at 7:30 p.m. today.

This is the first of six straight home games for the Komets – two games against Wheeling, one against Indy (30-20-5) and three against Wichita (36-16-8) – and it's crucial they have success before finishing the regular season with three games at Indianapolis and three at Utah (27-21-11).

“We're hard to beat at home,” said defenseman Olivier Galipeau, whose Komets are 14-4-0 at the Coliseum. “We want to use the momentum and our fans. We want to build momentum for the playoffs by winning these important home games.”

The Komets have the top-ranked offense (3.62 goals per game), No. 2 defense (2.64 goals against), No. 1 power play (28.6%) and No. 3 penalty kill (85.9%). But those rankings took work to build and when the Komets let down – such as in the 5-4 overtime victory May 2, when the Fuel had three power-play goals and a shorthanded goal – it's that much more difficult to overcome.

“It's making sure we're doing the little things right, like blocking shots and taking care of the puck,” Boudreau said. “When we do those things, we end up OK. When we don't, obviously, we get in trouble. So for us, it's about playing the right way. Especially coming down the stretch, it's going to be extremely vital for us in our success.”

Notes: Connor Corcoran has been reassigned to the Komets from Henderson of the American Hockey League. ... Goalie Louis-Philip Guindon, waived by the Komets on Monday, was claimed by Wheeling.

