Hit, reactions mar game

There was much for the Komets to be frustrated with Wednesday, in the wake of a 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.

After preaching all week the need to get back to sound defense, the Komets weren't good in transition and the Nailers' Cody Sylvester broke a 3-all tie at the end of an odd-man rush 17:36 into the third period. Fort Wayne squandered a one-goal lead in that period to the ECHL's worst team and was handed just its fourth loss in the last 24 games between the teams at the Coliseum.

Maybe most disturbingly was what happened to Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli with just 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Wheeling's Austin Fyten delivered a knee-on-knee hit away from the puck, sending Petruzzelli sprawling to the ice as both teams engaged in a melee. As the officials tried to determine the penalties – which included a major and a game misconduct for Fyten – some fans threw things at the Nailers' bench and Wheeling's Chad Duchesne swiped at one fan with a stick.

“A couple guys on the ice didn't like (the hit on Petruzzelli), neither did the guys on the bench, so we'll think about it and see what happens. We're playing them Friday here, too,” said Marco Roy, who had given Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead with a wrist shot from the left circle 9:23 into the third period.

Fyten tied it at 3, thanks to a Joshua Winquist pass from behind the net at 15:24. Wheeling goalie Taran Kozun stopped 39 of 42 shots. Fort Wayne's Robbie Beydoun stopped 22 of 26.

“There was a lack of commitment from our entire team,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We didn't commit to playing the right way. We didn't commit to our details. We were very selfish. We didn't play as a team. And we got the results that we deserved.”

Fort Wayne (24-12-4) is 12-4-3 this season against the Nailers (19-30-6).

Zach Pochiro, a forward, was back in the Fort Wayne lineup after missing 14 games because of a hand injury he suffered in a fight with Indy's Ryan Zuhlsdorf.

An announced crowd of only 1,823 attended the game at Memorial Coliseum, a product of a number of factors including that it was just added to the schedule May 1 and it being a Wednesday night. Fort Wayne came into the night averaging 2,998 fans, third highest in the league, though that was well below last season's league-leading average of 8,090 because capacity has been restricted to about 3,114 because of the pandemic.

Wheeling got the only first-period goal when Jesse Lees got to a rebound and flicked it into an open net at 9:15.

A pass up the boards by Fort Wayne defenseman Marcus McIvor set up Justin Vaive for the tying goal. Vaive used his skate to kick the puck past Wheeling's Patrick McNally, then Vaive snapped in a shot from the right circle 6:29 into the second period.

Wheeling's Tim Doherty made it 2-1 by slipping an 8-foot shot just inside the right post at 11:38, after a scrum for the puck behind the Fort Wayne net during a Nailers power play.

Wheeling scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 of 7, including an Alan Lyszczarczyk goal at 14:20 on a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Note: Defenseman Connor Corcoran is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

jcohn@jg.net