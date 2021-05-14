K's face 'do-or-die' game

On the surface, tonight's Komets game against Wheeling doesn't seem pivotally important. To the team, however, it is exactly that.

“We'll, for sure, be ready Friday because we don't want to lose at home. Obviously, we have a little stretch here at home and we want all the points, all the points for winning, so I'd almost say Friday is a do-or-die type of game,” Fort Wayne forward Marco Roy said.

“It'll be a Game 7 type of game. We need that win. I'm sure the guys will bounce back and we'll be ready for this game.”

The Komets have lost their last two games – 5-4 to the Indy Fuel on Saturday and 4-3 to the league-worst Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday – both at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne (24-12-4) is behind Wichita (37-16-8) for first place in the Western Conference – the Thunder's winning percentage is .672 and the Komets' .650 – and there are 11 games remaining to make that up or get separation from third-place Allen (37-20-3, .642) before the playoffs.

But the trend is what's been disturbing. Fort Wayne's record at the Coliseum has dropped to 14-5-0. Its defense is still ranked second (2.68 goals against per game), but Saturday it gave up four goals on shots from the point and Wednesday it was prone to giving up odd-man rushes.

Cody Sylvester's game-winner Wednesday came at the end of a 2-on-1 break, minutes after Fort Wayne had held a 3-2 lead from a Roy goal.

“It was way too easy for them to make a play in front of our goal, in front of (goalie Robbie Beydoun and tie it on an Austin Fyten goal),” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “With two and a half minutes to go, we've got to play smart hockey. We (hurt) ourselves pinching with two different guys on the strong side of the ice, and then they go right down on a 2-on-1. And then playing the 2-on-1, we don't take the man or the shot.”

Beydoun stopped 22 of 26 shots; the rookie is 5-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and one shutout for Fort Wayne.

“It was no fun for our goaltender to be in there (Wednesday). We completely abandoned him defensively. We got what we deserved,” said Boudreau, whose team is 12-4-3 against the Nailers.

The Komets play their next five games at the Coliseum – including 5 p.m. Sunday against Indy, then May 21, 22 and 23 against Wichita – before finishing with six road games.

Fort Wayne hopes to have Anthony Petruzzelli available tonight, though he's been feeling the aftereffects of Fyten's knee-on-knee hit with less than 2 seconds remaining in Wednesday's game. Fyten got a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit that preceded a Fort Wayne fan throwing something at the Nailers' bench and two players, Chad Duchesne and Joshua Winquist, retaliating by trying to hit him with sticks.

The ECHL has yet to announce any supplemental discipline.

