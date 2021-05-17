Komets come up short

The Komets' defense did its job. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson, in particular, was solid in stopping 22 of 23 shots Sunday.

But the real show was put on by the Indy Fuel's Sean Romeo, who stopped all 33 shots he faced – including three from point-blank range by Stephen Harper in the third period – as the Fuel defeated Fort Wayne 1-0 at Memorial Coliseum.

It was the first time an opposing team had held the Komets scoreless at the Coliseum since Wheeling's Peter Delmas stopped 44 shots in a 1-0 victory Feb. 24, 2013.

“That's what good goalies do, they steal you games. And Romeo was absolutely excellent,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought we were the better team and we ran into a hot goalie.”

Kameron Kielly netted the game's only goal on a shot from the right circle during the first period.

Fort Wayne has only nine games remaining in the regular season and the next three are against the league-leading Wichita Thunder (38-17-8, .667 winning percentage), on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at the Coliseum. It'll be the first time the Komets have faced an unfamiliar opponent since Jacksonville on April 2 – a 5-4 Fort Wayne victory – as the last 20 games have all been against Indy and Wheeling.

“It'll be a measuring stick, there's no doubt,” said Boudreau, whose Komets (25-13-4, .643) are in second place in the conference behind Wichita based on winning percentage, with the top four making the playoffs.

“We're a confident group against both Wheeling and Indy, and we've got no idea where we stand against the league's best team right now and we hope after they come to our building for three games, we leave having overtaken them for the (top spot) in the league. So for us, it's going to be a measuring stick for how we stack up and we hope it provides confidence and leaves no doubt in our mind that we're a quality hockey team.”

The Komets are 11-6-1 against the Fuel (31-21-6) and the teams meet three more times in Indianapolis, but Fort Wayne's lineup is about to get a boost with the return of forward Brandon Hawkins from Rochester of the American Hockey League. Hawkins has 19 goals and 31 points in 28 Fort Wayne games this season.

On Sunday, the Komets could have used him because no one on hand could solve Romeo, whose game included thwarting Alan Lyszczarczyk from 14 feet in the first period and Anthony Nellis at the end of an odd-man rush in the second.

“It's tough to point the finger at much other than (facing a hot goalie). I definitely felt like we had the chances to put more than one up there and we wound up with a goose egg,” Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks said. “It's unfortunate, but I still think we did a lot of good things.”

After bemoaning a downturn in the quality of their defense following a 4-3 loss to Wheeling on Wednesday, the Komets' have had back-to-back stingy efforts, including a 2-1 victory over the Nailers on Friday that saw Harper net the winner and Ferguson stop 35 of 37 shots.

“(Defense) is something that we've been focusing on and we're trying to be a hard team to play against in our zone,” Jenks said. “We want to make sure we're not giving up too many Grade-A chances in front of our net, and I think we've done a good job of that for the most part.”

jcohn@jg.net