Dancing usher a hit with K's fans

Jenee' Johnson has become part of the attraction at Komets games. A Memorial Coliseum usher, who dances during one or maybe two well-timed stoppages per night (assuming she's in the building), Johnson gets the crowd roaring without fail.

She may seem a born entertainer – her routines to songs “Proud Mary” and “Shake a Tail Feather” are broadcast on the Coliseum scoreboard and shared on social media – but that would be far from the truth. Johnson, 43, described herself as “introverted” as a youngster.

“For me, growing up, I was the kid who was perfectly fine going to my room and playing with my Barbie dolls,” Johnson said. “I didn't really talk to a lot of people. It was like, company would come over and I would be told, 'OK, sit at the fireplace for a couple minutes and then you can go back to your room.' Going to my room was never a punishment.”

Johnson has come out of her shell. She joined the speech team at South Side and by senior year was the team president, who gave the opening address at commencement. She graduated from IPFW and was involved in student government. She's been a program manager at nonprofit Junior Achievement since 2015, coordinating programs with high schools, and works with young entrepreneurs. She also ran for a vacant seat on the Fort Wayne Community Schools board last year, but president Julie Hollingsworth cast the deciding vote for her opponent.

Along the way, Johnson has proved herself a people person, as you would hope one would be assisting and managing large crowds at the Coliseum, where she's worked since 2016, or Parkview Field, where she's ushered since 2012.

“She's got a smile that lights up an auditorium,” said Komets vice president and co-owner Scott Sproat, who first directed the Coliseum cameras at Johnson last season.

The Komets (25-13-4) play host to the league-best Wichita Thunder (38-17-8) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – their final home games of the regular season – though they should qualify for the playoffs.

“Jenee' has always treated everybody just like they're the most important person in the world,” Sproat said. “If you can't smile watching her, then there's something wrong with you. She's very confident but also talks about how this is nothing like anything she's ever done before.”

Johnson became an usher to get some extra money and be around people a little more, and now it's become something that brings her a ton of joy. Some may think of the Coliseum's “Red Coats” as disciplinarians – preventing you from going to your seat until a stoppage in play or enforcing mask policies – but Johnson has helped put them in a different light: folks earning a living in an often-thankless job, there to help answer guests' questions and heighten the entertainment experience.

“A lot of people don't realize that the ushers I work with are really, really great people. They're grandparents, they're war vets. We have a former mayor on the staff,” said Johnson, who is frequently asked to pose for pictures with fans.

“Being from a single-parent home, I (appreciate) how much tickets cost and what it means to provide for your family, especially when it comes to entertainment. As an usher, we have a chance to take care of the people who have worked hard and are now having a company outing, (or) to take care of the parents who are taking their kids out for a great time. There are a million other things they could be doing, so we want to be the ambassadors and make sure they're having fun. And to make sure that they're safe, it's pretty rewarding.”

Fort Wayne's sports history is littered with colorful characters in the stands, including fans who've danced in the Coliseum aisles or the TinCaps' vocal Larry the Vendor Guy selling beer.

Sproat had been directing the cameras at ushers and police officers, through the popular Afdent Fan TV that entertains the crowds and is recorded for the Komets' YouTube channel, and a couple of officers had embraced it and got great reactions from the fans until the sheriff's department shut that down last season. Enter Johnson, whose fame doesn't happen without Sproat timing her routines perfectly.

“It wakes the crowd up. If things are flat, or if things aren't going well (on the ice), you know it's a can't miss and the crowd's going to react to it,” Sproat said. “We use it strategically because it definitely gets people going. If it's a rough night and we're behind, or if we haven't scored a goal or there's not a whole lot going on, she'll raise the energy in the building. It's just the truth.”

Johnson took dance lessons in college – tap and ballet – but really most of her skills had been reserved for bars with her friends. So she was understandably nervous when the Coliseum camera was first pointed at her.

“I will tell you where it has given me confidence,” Johnson said. “As a bigger girl – I am plus-sized – there have been times where I've beaten myself up about that. It's been really good to look at myself (on video) and see that, and also to see some bigger women come up to me for pictures and stuff and identify on that side. It has been a confidence-builder.”

Note: The Komets made it official – forward Brandon Hawkins has returned to the team after being loaned to the Rochester Americans of the AHL. Hawkins, 27, has played 28 games with the Komets this season, leading the team in goals (19) and points (31). The Macomb, Michigan, native played 10 games with Rochester scoring a goal, three assists, and registered 24 minutes in penalties.

