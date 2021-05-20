K's end mask requirements, increasing capacity

The Komets are still recommending spectators wear masks to their games at Memorial Coliseum. But beginning Friday night, masks will no longer be required for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

After consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and the Allen County Department of Health, the Komets announced Wednesday they were relaxing the mask restrictions with three home games remaining in the regular season.

Also, the Komets announced they are increasing capacity and eliminating the pod seating system for the playoffs, assuming the team qualifies.

“This weekend's games, we invite fully vaccinated fans to enjoy Komet hockey without the requirement of a mask. Per CDC guidelines, fans attending (who) are not fully vaccinated will be asked to follow those guidelines and wear their mask for their own protection,” Komets president Michael Franke said in a news release.

The Komets (25-13-4) play host to the league-leading Wichita Thunder (38-17-8) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the final home games of the regular season. They will then have six road games before the expected postseason begins the second week of June.

The Komets have the second-best winning percentage in the Western Conference behind Wichita, and the top four teams in each conference will qualify for the postseason.

Average announced attendance at the Coliseum has been 2,878 through 21 home games, the third highest average among the ECHL's 14 competing teams, and capacity has hovered around 3,114 in recent weeks.

That's far below the normal Coliseum capacity of 10,475 and last season's league-leading attendance average of 8,090.

In the playoffs, the Komets will allow just over 5,000 fans, the team confirmed Wednesday, and that will be accomplished by transitioning from the pod seating system to utilizing an every-other-row format.

“The increased capacity will provide more quality seating locations in first two seating bowls (the 200s) for fans during the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs,” Franke said in a news release.

Playoff tickets will go on sale later this month. Season-ticket holders will have an early purchase window.

Notes: Defenseman Nick Boka, who was called up to the American Hockey League on Monday, played Tuesday night for the Ontario Reign in its 5-4 loss to the Colorado Eagles in a tournament play-in game. Boka had two shots on goal and should now rejoin the Komets.

jcohn@jg.net