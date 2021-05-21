Komets remain focused on goals

The goals for the Komets this weekend are threefold: return to form by being good at both ends of the ice; take a step toward home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs; and prove they are good against teams not from Indianapolis or Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Obviously, the points are huge in the standings,” Komets captain A.J. Jenks said. “We want the highest seed we can possibly get, and we're eyeing first place for the playoffs because you want to have home-ice (advantage) for the playoffs. But also, we just want to send a message throughout the league that we're taking down other top teams and that we're for real heading into the home stretch here.”

The Komets (25-13-4) have lost three of their last five games. While the skid began with poor defensive play, they solved that last week by allowing one goal in back-to-back outings. But in their last game, a 1-0 loss Sunday to Indy, the offense couldn't prevent Sean Romeo's 33-save shutout.

With a .643 winning percentage, the Komets remain in the hunt for the top seed in the ECHL playoffs. The top four teams in the Western Conference will qualify, and the Komets trail league-leading Wichita (38-17-8, .667) and are tied with Allen (39-21-3, .643) for second.

The Komets play host to Wichita today, Saturday and Sunday, games that could go a long way in deciding who gets the top seed for the conference postseason, if not the entire Kelly Cup playoffs. (Florida is atop the Eastern Conference with a .658 winning percentage.)

“I think we control our own fate. If we win the series, it'll put us in good position,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets have nine games remaining in the regular season and seem a certainty to make the playoffs.

“We all know home-ice (advantage) matters. We've got two guys on our team who (were with Toledo) and lost the championship series (in six games) against Newfoundland two years ago. Those were A.J. Jenks and Randy Gazzola. They lost the series in Newfoundland in a rocking building, and I guarantee you, if you ask them, they'd rather play (key games) at home, especially with attendance going up in the playoffs. So it's not just about wanting to be the best team; when you get in a dire situation, you want to make sure you're playing in front of our home fans.”

The Komets have relaxed restrictions heading into tonight's game – those vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at Memorial Coliseum – and capacity will increase to just over 5,000 if there are playoff games.

Fort Wayne, which is averaging 2,878 fans, has gotten into prime position by going 13-4-3 against league-worst Wheeling and 11-6-1 against Indy. The Komets played their last 19 games against those teams and are only 1-3-0 against others. Despite the lack of scheduling diversity, the Komets have remained diligent in how they prepare for opponents.

“Honestly, we've watched plenty of video all season,” Jenks said. “We've been doing our due diligence every week, regardless of who we've played the week before or how many times we've seen them or how many times we've played them in a row. We've been preparing the same way, regardless.”

The Komets got a boost this week with the return of forward Brandon Hawkins, who leads the team in goals (19) and points (31) in 28 games, from Rochester of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Nick Boka was expected back Thursday night, after playing one game for the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Wichita, which has been paced by Anthony Beauregard's 22 goals, 71 points and plus-27 rating in 61 games, is coached by former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach Bruce Ramsay.

The Komets are 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings with the Thunder, including a 7-0-1 mark at the Coliseum. But that includes only one game over the last 27 months – a 7-2 Fort Wayne victory at the Coliseum on March 11, 2020, the final game before the pandemic shut down last season.

