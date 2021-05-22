Late goal lifts K's to win

Marco Roy celebrated as if he'd just scored a playoff goal, hop-stepping his way to the glass to fire up the Memorial Coliseum fans. Not quite, but it was indeed big for the Komets in cementing a 2-1 victory Friday night over the Wichita Thunder.

Roy accepted a Shawn Szydlowski pass and fired in a 40-foot shot 14:46 into the third period at Memorial Coliseum, the final goal in the first of three long-awaited games between Fort Wayne (26-13-4) and league-leading Wichita (38-18-8).

Dylan Ferguson stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Komets. For Wichita, which faced a bevy of odd-man rushes, Evan Buitenhuis turned aside 31 of 33 shots.

The Komets play host to the Thunder again at 7:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday.

“There was a switch that went on with our guys before the game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “There's a difference in intensity between the regular season and what you're going to need in the playoffs. I thought our guys were absolutely focused from the get go. When our backs were up against the wall (down 1-0) between second and third periods, I didn't know how much more we could give and they found another notch to turn it up to.

“As a coach, it gives you 100% confidence in the group of guys that we have on this team to get the job done because there was a just a common sense of belief in the locker room and on the bench, and it was fun.”

The night began with some theater, as the teams began mouthing off at each other at center ice and even exchanged some shoves during warm-ups. Brandon Hawkins, in his first game back from the Rochester of the American Hockey League, almost picked up where he left off in Fort Wayne (scoring bunches) but hit the crossbar at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 1:38 into the first period.

Fort Wayne's Nick Boka, just back from Ontario of the AHL, also hit the post in the first period, at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 7:53.

Wichita's Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring by sending a 30-foot shot inside the right post as he fell to the ice 12:19 into the second period, capitalizing on Stephen Harper's failed attempt to clear the puck of the defensive zone a couple of feet from the blue line. At that point, Fort Wayne had outshot Wichita 21-9.

Harper had a great chance to atone at 18:06, when he broke in alone on the goalie, but Harper's shot sailed above the crossbar as an announced crowd of 2,486 looked on at the Coliseum.

Defenseman Randy Gazzola, who'd had myriad offensive opportunities throughout the first two periods, finally made one work when he toe-dragged the puck around Peter Crinella and snapped in a 40-foot shot 2:25 into the third period, after Matt Murphy had held the puck in the offensive zone to feed Gazzola a pass from the blue line.

The goal snapped a string of 134:40 in which Fort Wayne hadn't scored, including a 1-0 loss to the Indy Fuel on Sunday, when Sean Romeo had a 33-save shutout at the Coliseum.

A fight broke out at 9:11 between Boka and Stephen Johnson. Both got extra penalties: Boka for instigation and Johnson for a baseball-like swing of his stick. And another fight, between Justin Vaive and Sean Allen, took place shortly after Roy scored.

Notes: The Komets released goalie Trevor Gorsuch, who was 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He was selected the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week for April 26 to May 2.

