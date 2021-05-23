Komets unable to clinch

It had been billed as the biggest weekend of the season – between arguably the top two teams in the Western Conference – and it hasn't disappointed so far, if we're judging by the level of excitement and the presence of playoff intensity.

Next up: the third and decisive game between the Komets and the Wichita Thunder 5 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum, where the Thunder won 4-2 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,011 on Star Trek Night.

“I think we've just got to keep doing what we're doing,” said Fort Wayne defenseman Nick Boka, who used his speed to circumvent the defense and score Saturday, when Wichita goaltender Evan Weninger stopped 34 of 36 shots.

“I mean, we'll obviously go over the film and there are a few different plays we can adjust a little. But I think it really just comes down to wanting it. This is going to be a future playoff series and (today) is going to be a bit of a statement game for what's going to happen and what it'll look like if we play later in the year.”

Fort Wayne (26-14-4, .636 winning percentage) came into the night with a chance to overtake Wichita (39-18-8, .662) for first place in the conference and clinch a playoff spot. Neither happened, despite Robbie Beydoun stopping 24 of 27 shots and A.J. Jenks scoring by banking the puck off a sprawled Weninger.

Wichita scored on 1 of 2 power plays. Fort Wayne's top-ranked power play (26.6%) was 1 for 4, mustering only three shots on goal during a late 4-minute power play because the Thunder's Alex Peters high-sticked Anthony Nellis and drew blood. The Thunder has the ECHL's top-ranked penalty kill (87.4%).

“We really need to find a way to finish our scoring opportunities,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.

“We had a lot of opportunities to finish and, right now, we lack finish. That's hurting us offensively; we haven't had a big offensive outburst in a little while. I mean, we're getting chances, we're just not bearing down, being greasy and wanting it enough.”

Among the Komets' best scoring chances was an Anthony Petruzzelli breakaway, set up by a 100-foot Brandon Hawkins pass, early in the third period with the Thunder up 3-2. After the Thunder killed off the Peters penalty, Spencer Dorowicz finished the scoring with an empty-net goal.

“It felt like a playoff game,” said Boka, whose Komets have seven games remaining in the regular season and are unlikely to face the Thunder until the second round of postseason. “It's fast-paced, it's hard, it's physical. It's unlike anything that we've really played this year, as far as it being a team that matches up well with us. It's fast and feels like what we're going to be looking at in the playoffs here soon.”

The Komets rallied from a goal down to defeat the Thunder 2-1 on Friday, but the Thunder got four reinforcements Saturday from Toronto of the higher-level American Hockey League: forwards Gordie Green, Jeremy McKenna and Bobby McMann, plus defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer.

Also scoring for the Thunder were Brayden Watts, Green and Beau Starrett.

