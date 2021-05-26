Komets rest up for final stretch

After a disappointing weekend in which the Komets lost two of three games to the conference-leading Wichita Thunder, coach Ben Boudreau gave his players a couple of days off.

“It's a frustrating time when you feel like you might not deserve it, but I think it's the best thing for us right now,” said Shawn Szydlowski, the Komets' longest-tenured player, who hoped his teammates would use the time for a “mental reset” as they try to regain momentum for the final six games of the regular season.

The Komets have played 45 games, but have lost five of seven. In normal years, they'd have plenty of time to polish things up for the playoffs. But Fort Wayne started its season two months later than the 13 other ECHL teams and has to quickly flip the switch – especially on offense – even if it's bumped, bruised and beleaguered.

“You can just tell in the locker room that this group enjoys each other and everyone likes each other, we all get along. It's been a lot of fun this year playing with the team we have and I know no one wants it to change,” Szydlowski said.

“But it's time that guys, myself included, go get in that playoff type of mode and kind of push the pain out of your head and focus on what the goal is because there's not much time left, to be honest. It's crazy to think about that, but it's a different year and that can't be an excuse. We know what our goal is and we have to go execute.”

The top four teams in the Western Conference will qualify for the playoffs. The chances of the second-place Komets (26-15-4, .622 winning percentage) catching Wichita (40-18-8, .667) have taken a hit, so the most likely first-round opponent would be Allen (39-23-4, .621). Fort Wayne remains a point away from clinching a playoff slot after its 3-1 loss Sunday in the final home game of the regular season.

“We're really going to have to dig deep. To close out our regular season on home ice like that, I didn't think it was fair for our fans,” said Boudreau, whose Komets are 2-5-0 against teams other than the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers. “It wasn't a great performance at all. ... They owned their defensive zone. They were better than us in the neutral zone. They got to the net better than we did. They executed their special teams better than we did. For us, as a measuring stick, we fell short of what we expected of ourselves.”

The Komets play their next three games – Friday, Saturday and Monday – against the Fuel (33-22-7, .589), which is in third place in the Eastern Conference and yet to clinch a playoff spot. Then, the Komets finish with three games against the Utah Grizzlies (33-22-11, .583), who are in fourth place in the West and could meet Fort Wayne in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite the recent slump, the Komets' defense has remained sound; it ranks second (2.60 goals against per game) this season and has allowed only 10 goals over the last five games. The top-ranked power play (26.4%) has come up short in recent big spots but still scored twice in the last two games. The No. 2 penalty kill (86.2%) has stopped 13 of 14 power plays over the last five games.

The offense has been another story, totaling only seven goals over the last five games, though it still ranks second overall (3.36 per game).

“It's totally dried up. It's completely disappeared,” Boudreau said. “We're in a massive drought right now. Looking at our roster right now, and looking at the last six or seven games, there are some guys who have completely fallen off the map and disappeared. We need them and we need them in a big way right now.”

Szydlowski admitted the offensive players have been frustrated, “gripping the sticks too tight,” but he believes today's return to practice will bring a return to success.

“I know it's something we'll get back and not something we'll lose confidence over or anything,” he said.

jcohn@jg.net