Harper finds fast success as K's rookie

Not many rookies in the ECHL have had the impact of forward Stephen Harper.

His four game-winning goals for the Komets are tied for the most among rookies with Greenville's Max Zimmer and Tulsa's Gregg Burmaster. But Harper has played only 38 games, 14 fewer than Zimmer or Burmaster.

“The more games you play, the more you start to figure things out,” Harper, 26, said. “The biggest thing for me is I've been trying to shoot the puck more. I think I was too much 'pass first' in the past, so that's the biggest thing I've changed.”

Like the entire team, Harper's scoring has cooled lately. He doesn't have a point in his last four games, during which Fort Wayne has been outscored 9-5, including a 1-0 loss to the Indy Fuel on May 16.

But Harper's season, in totality, has been impressive – he has nine goals, 25 points, a plus-3 rating, and one goal with six assists on Fort Wayne's top-ranked power play (26.4%).

“As a rookie, he's coming along. Early in the season, there's that transition phase coming from college and into the pros. He's adjusted. He's starting to collect some great points,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.

The Komets (26-15-4) finish their regular season with six road games – today, Saturday and Monday at Indianapolis, and June 2, 4 and 5 at Utah – and they could clinch a playoff spot tonight after missing opportunities to do so last weekend.

Against the Fuel (33-23-7), Fort Wayne is 11-6-1. Harper has four goals, 13 points and a plus-4 rating in 15 games vs. Indy.

Speed has always been a huge facet of Harper's game – at Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Harper had nine goals and 29 points in 23 games as a senior last season – and he already may be the Komets' speediest player. That helps him as much in the defensive zone, and in transition play, as it does leaving defenders in his wake on offense.

“I pride myself on being a two-way center. Good defense leads to good offense, right? So if your defensive zone is creating good breakouts, you're going to get better chances offensively,” Harper said.

The Komets have a bevy of rookies – Randy Gazzola, Matt Murphy, Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper and goaltenders Robbie Beydoun and Dylan Ferguson – and all have excelled for Fort Wayne's No. 2-ranked defense (2.6 goals against per game). Harper's contributions at that end have impressed Boudreau as much anything.

“The one thing I don't think anybody talks about is, (Harper) is a great defensive player,” Boudreau said.

“You can count on him defensively. He's got the size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds). He's got the speed. He's physical. I mean, he's got all the makeups to be a great hockey player. If we continue to ride him, I think he's going to be a great player in this league.”

