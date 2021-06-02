Pochiro hoping to lead K's out of funk

Zach Pochiro made it look easy for a while, scoring eight goals in his first seven games of the Komets' season. By April 9, he was still humming along with 11 goals and 21 points in 22 games.

These days, nothing has been easy for Pochiro, indicative of the struggles of the entire team at the offensive end of the ice.

But Pochiro is hopeful that what happened Monday – he intercepted a Dmitry Osipov pass, faked out goaltender Billy Christopoulos and scored on an early breakaway in a 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel – will help snap him out of his offensive funk.

And if Pochiro can get going, maybe the rest of the Komets, who have scored only 14 goals over their last eight games and gone 3-4-1 along way, won't be far behind.

Pochiro admitted, he felt snake-bitten after coming back May 12 from more than a month on the injured list because he injured his hand in a fight with Indy's Ryan Zuhlsdorf. In the first six games after returning, Pochiro had no goals and one assist, despite 10 shots on goal, and Monday snapped a 13-game streak in which he hadn't scored.

“Definitely, for me being out so long, I was starting to second guess myself as a player and I needed that goal (Monday) to go in,” said Pochiro, 27, who has totaled 12 goals, 23 points, a plus-4 rating and 49 penalty minutes in 29 games during his first season with the Komets.

“The hand is feeling a lot better and the cardio is starting to come back. And I'm playing with Marco (Roy) and (Anthony) Nellis now and those guys are hot, so it's nice to be around some guys who are scoring and putting the puck in the net.”

Fort Wayne (27-16-5, .615 winning percentage) finishes the regular season with three games against the Utah Grizzlies (34-24-11, .572) in West Valley City, Utah, starting tonight.

The Komets, who are in third place in the Western Conference, still have a slim chance of getting the top seed for the conference playoffs, needing to win out and get help from other teams. The Komets need one more point against fourth-place Utah to guarantee they finish at least in third place. First-place Wichita (41-20-8, .652) and second-place Allen (42-23-4, .638) play tonight.

More than anything, the Komets are trying to regain their confidence before a best-of-5 playoff series.

“We need (momentum) right now,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We're fighting our confidence, we're not scoring goals, power play is a struggle, losing record the last 10 games. I mean, there are a lot of things not to be proud of right now. So we've got three games to salvage some sort of confidence for and find our scoring touch before we head into the playoffs because we're not playing the right way. You want to be hot and it's going to be tough to get hot with only three games left here.”

Pochiro is confident the Komets will prove their mindset is right at Utah.

“We shouldn't hit the panic button,” he said. “We know what we've got, we know we're good. It'll be nice to play a team other than Indy here at the end of the season. I think a lot of guys will be up for that and excited to play a new team, get a fresh start. Some guys will start feeling themselves again, especially me personally. (Monday) was a big game for me; I started to put the puck in the net and get some chances and skate with it, and do some stuff, so it was nice to get some confidence.”

Notes: Shawn Szydlowski didn't go to Utah. The Komets didn't explain why. ... Former Komets defenseman Ryan Lowney has 11 goals and 35 points in 55 games for Utah. ... Mason Primeau, 19, who had one goal and three points in four games this season with the Komets, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Playoff tickets are now on sale at the Memorial Coliseum box office.

