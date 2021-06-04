Komets grab at least 3rd in West

An impressive start set up the Komets for a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at West Valley City, Utah, late Wednesday.

“It was a great response by the team. I thought they played well,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose team had dropped its previous two games to the Indy Fuel.

The victory was sparked by goals from Stephen Harper, Morgan Adams-Moisan and A.J. Jenks to take a 3-0 lead in the first period.

“I don't remember the last time we scored three goals in the first period, so it was obviously a great surprise for our confidence,” Boudreau said. “We've been talking about how to generate offense and the way we did it I thought was great. Harper was set in front on the first one, which was great. We cycled the puck and it was a buy-in in the first period that resulted in the scoring, which was a great response, especially after the losses in Indy.”

The Komets had scored two or fewer goals in the first period of their previous 13 games.

“Anytime you score three goals in the first, you're pretty happy with your start, especially with the way things had been going of late,” Harper said. “It was a perfect way to start this road trip, with three in the first.”

Robbie Beydoun stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Komets. Utah's Parker Gahagen stopped 21 of 24.

With the victory, the Komets (28-16-5, .622 winning percentage) ensured they can finish no lower than third in the Western Conference and will face Wichita or Allen in a best-of-5 first-round series that will almost certainly start with two games on the road.

The Komets still have an outside shot at the top seed in the conference, after Allen (43-23-4, .643) pulled into a tie with Wichita (41-21-8, .643) for first place with a 3-1 victory Wednesday. Wichita has one remaining game against Kansas City. Allen has two against Rapid City.

The Komets finish their 69th regular season with games at Utah (34-25-11), which is locked into fourth place, 9:10 p.m. today and Saturday.

“They got both their goals on the special teams,” Boudreau said. “Five-on-5, we played very well. Not to mention, Utah has been one of the hottest teams in the league, so their speed and their confidence is all flying and we found a way to come out and shut them down 5-vs.-5. As a coaching staff, we are very happy with the way the team jelled tonight and bought into the systems that led to a win.”

Harper opened the scoring by redirecting a Nick Boka shot 2:40 into the first period. Adams-Moisan made it 2-0 on Fort Wayne's fifth shot, at 7:56, banging the puck off the goalie and in, after a Randy Gazzola shot had caromed off the boards behind the net. With Zach Pochiro serving a hooking penalty, Jenks intercepted a shot in his own zone and sped off for a breakaway goal on his team's eighth shot for a 3-0 lead at 15:37.

Utah scored on 1 of 5 power plays and had a short-handed goal. Fort Wayne was 0 for 1.

“You want to be riding a high going into the playoffs,” Harper said. “You don't want to be losing games and getting that mentality into your system. But at the end of the day, we're kind of an older team and I wouldn't look too far into that. We know what we're doing and we'll be ready come the playoffs.”

