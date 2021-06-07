Arena change pleases K's

After losing 2 of 3 games to Wichita less than three weeks ago, the Komets talked about feeling angry at themselves for not playing better on home ice and remaining unintimidated by a Thunder team they believed they would see in the postseason.

At the time, it seemed that meeting would have to come in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, but since then the Komets have gone 3-2-1 and the Thunder lost 5 of 6. That opened the door for the Allen Americans to capture the top seed in the Western Conference and hastened the series between Fort Wayne and Wichita.

“We're excited all-around,” Komets forward Brandon Hawkins said. “I don't think anybody in our locker room has any doubts. I think we can definitely go do some damage.”

Among the things he thinks could advantage the Komets is that Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-5 Western Conference semifinals will be at the Thunder's practice rink, the Wichita Ice Center, which has Olympic-sized ice that is 200-by-100 feet, 15 feet wider than what's usually used in North America.

“We have a bunch of guys on this team that have played on Olympic-sized sheets the last couple of years,” Hawkins said, referencing the likes of Alan Lyszczarczyk and Zach Pochiro, who were in Europe before this season.

The Thunder's normal arena, INTRUST Bank Arena, and the Wichita Ice Center, are booked with other events, hence the 2-3 format that gives the third-seeded Komets (29-17-5) home-ice advantage despite the Thunder (41-22-8) being the second seed in the conference.

“We're obviously hoping to win every single game we can, but if we find a split (at Wichita), I think we're coming home with pretty good position,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “For us, everything is going to be laid out on the line. We really want to come out and really try to get that first (game) and force a stranglehold to the series.”

The Komets will play host to Game 3 on Friday. And if necessary, Games 4 and 5 would be Saturday and June 14 at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets beat the Thunder 2-1 and then lost 4-2 and 3-1 on May 21-23.

“We're familiar with the opponent because we've played them, and we all know what to expect. So that is a good thing,” said Boudreau, whose Komets haven't faced Allen this season. “We're confident that we have the ability to beat (Wichita). So we're going to do everything we can over the next few days to make sure we're as healthy as we can be and ready for Tuesday night.”

Playing with a makeshift roster that included only 17 players, two short of a full lineup, the Komets lost their regular-season finale 6-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah, where Charlie Gerard had four goals and Parker Gahagen stopped all 23 shots he faced.

“I don't think anybody's happy, that's for sure,” Hawkins said. “I would have definitely liked to win. At least in my case, and I think it goes through the entire locker room, we would have liked to have won as just a roll into the playoffs.”

Utah, which was crushed 9-1 by the Komets on Friday, will face Allen in the first round.

The Komets have met the Thunder in the playoffs once before – winning the best-of-7 Central Hockey League finals 4-1 in 2012. Wichita is coached by former Fort Wayne coach Bruce Ramsay.

