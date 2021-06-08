As the Komets' regular season wound down, most of their star players got nights off for injuries or needed rest. Anthony Petruzzelli, though, played all 50 games.

In fact, since first joining the Komets as a rookie forward out of the University of Vermont late in 2017-18, Petruzzelli has only missed nine games – all because he'd been called up to the American Hockey League. It's not as if Petruzzelli is a young tyke either; he's 28 and plays a taxing style that relies on speed, hitting and blocking shots.

But just as momentum helps him crush opponents into the boards, Petruzzelli believes momentum takes him from game to game.

“I mean, I just like to keep going,” said Petruzzelli, 5-foot-9, 181 pounds. “I take my offseason training (seriously) every year. Especially with 11 months off (during the pandemic), I really focused on being able to play every single game of the year. That's what you train for, ideally. If you can play all 50 games, then why not?”

The Komets begin the best-of-5 Western Conference semifinals 8 p.m. today against the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kansas.

Petruzzelli's consistency, at least a point in 25 of 50 games, has stood out. He has 11 goals, including a team-best five game-winners, 30 points and a team-best plus-12 rating. He keys the No. 1 penalty kill (25.9%) and No. 1 power play (86.8%).

“He is the ultimate player you can depend on in any situation,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I mean, offensively, defensively, he kills penalties. He's one of those guys that you don't realize just how important he is to the team until you don't have him. The funny thing is, in his four years, we've had him (almost) every single game.

“You have to really be behind the bench and look closely because he's great in the locker room, he's the consummate pro and the guys love him. More than anything, he leads by example. That's extremely important ... and the way he's playing right now is inspiring others to buy in and play the right way.”

Petruzzelli has won a bevy of team awards, including Best Defensive Forward (2020) and Mr. Hustle (2019, 2020), and he's a good bet to win more this year.

“Obviously, you'd like to contribute offensively as much as you can, but it doesn't always go that way,” Petruzzelli said. “So, if you're not putting the puck in the net, you've got to try and help out other ways, whether it's blocking shots, killing penalties or just keeping the puck out of the net.”

Petruzzelli has 48 goals and 108 points in 179 regular-season games, one goal and four points in 20 playoff games. He became an alternate captain after A.J. Jenks was named captain midway through last season.

“Yeah, I think I probably took on a little bit more of a (leadership) role this season, being a little bit more comfortable,” Petruzzelli said. “... I've been learning from Jenksie and it's been awesome falling behind him and seeing how he leads and trying to be more vocal in the locker room.”

