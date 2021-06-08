Komets look to keep Thunder struggling

The Wichita Thunder would appear to be the favorite heading into its Western Conference semifinal series with the Komets. Wichita is the higher seed, has played a more diverse schedule and won 2 of 3 games against Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum last month.

But the Thunder (41-22-8) comes into today's series opener in Kansas in a slump – it lost four of its last five games – squandering a chance to capture the top seed in the entire league and winding up No. 2 in the Western Conference.

The third-seeded Komets (29-17-5) may have closed their regular season with a 6-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday, but they were playing with a makeshift roster, two men short of a full 19-player lineup, in an almost meaningless game. The 3-2 and 9-1 victories over the Grizzlies on Wednesday and Friday may have been more indicative of the Komets' mentality and potential heading to Wichita.

No one will claim the Komets are at the top of their game; they are 3-2-1 since a dispiriting 3-1 loss to the Thunder on May 23 and have scored more than three goals in only one of their last 12 games. They're also dealing with myriad injuries, including the loss of goaltender Robbie Beydoun, but seem in a better place than the Thunder.

Here's a breakdown of what could decide the best-of-5 series and a prediction for the outcome:

Key players

Dylan Ferguson, Komets: The Vegas Golden Knights prospect has improved his NHL stock by going 7-3-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and one shutout. That includes stopping 20 of 21 shots in his only appearance against Wichita – a 2-1 victory May 21. The Komets need to keep Ferguson protected and healthy.

Dean Stewart, Thunder: In 53 games, the defenseman had six goals, 36 points and a plus-22 rating. He was Second Team All-ECHL and runner-up to Utah's Matthew Boucher for Rookie of the Year. The Thunder is good in transition and Stewart will try to catch the Komets flat-footed.

Matchups

K's forwards vs. Thunder goalies: The Komets are at their best when they get traffic in front of the net and cause problems for opposing goalies. Look for A.J. Jenks, Justin Vaive and Morgan Adams-Moisan to hunker down and create screens, making it more likely the rocketing shots of Brandon Hawkins and Zach Pochiro are successful. Wichita has a good goalie tandem of Evan Buitenhuis (15-5-1, 2.19 GAA, .937 SP, 3 SO for the Thunder) and Evan Weninger (16-10-4, 2.74 GAA, .923 SP, 1 SO), but the Komets made it too easy on them last go-around.

K's power play vs. Thunder penalty kill: Fort Wayne has the top power play (25.9%) and Wichita the No. 2 penalty kill (86.4%). When the teams met in the regular season, the Komets scored on 2 of 11 power plays. The Thunder is good at scoring short-handed goals (11 in 71 games) and the Komets are good at allowing them (8 in 51 games). The Komets' penalty kill is No. 1 (86.8%) and the Thunder power play only 13th (14.3%).

Coaches

Ben Boudreau, Komets: He's done well amid an unbelievable amount of on- and off-ice obstacles in his first two seasons as a head coach – injuries, call-ups, the pandemic, a forfeit – going 60-40-13. Success in his first postseason will require making sure his players start games fast, avoid penalties and don't get too individualistic.

Bruce Ramsay, Thunder: He has only made it to one final in 13 seasons as a head coach, losing to Fort Wayne in 2009. Ramsay is 3-11 against Fort Wayne in the playoffs, 0-9 at the Coliseum.

Intangibles

Home-ice advantage: The 2-3 format is a product of scheduling conflicts in Wichita. Games 1 and 2 will be at the Thunder's practice facility, the Wichita Ice Center, where it has never played a non-exhibition game. It has wider-than-usual, Olympic-sized ice. The Komets feel confident on such a sheet.

Injuries: Wichita's Anthony Beauregard, a First Team All-League forward, could be back from his undisclosed injury tonight. Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski (hand) should be available, but the Komets may not rush him.

Prediction

The Komets looked anything but themselves during the regular-season series. The Thunder is trending in the wrong direction. Komets win in 5.

