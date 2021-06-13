Defeat forces decisive Game 5

When coach Ben Boudreau and general manager David Franke put together this Komets roster, they emphasized getting a bevy of players who have won championships or held leadership positions.

At the college, junior, international or professional levels, at least 10 have worn letters on their jerseys and at least 10 have won championships. And types of players like those come in handy at times like these.

After a 4-2 loss Saturday to the Wichita Thunder before a crowd of 3,396 at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets face a decisive Game 5 in the Western Conference Semifinals. The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, also at the Coliseum.

“Everybody in there is a leader in their own way, whether they've got a letter on their shirt, or had a letter on their shirt in the past with other teams, whatever it is,” said alternate captain Justin Vaive, who scored off the rebound of a Matthew Boudens shot 17:36 into the third period to cut Wichita's lead to 3-2.

Anthony Beauregard cemented the victory with an empty-netter at 19:20.

“We've got a great group of guys and everybody's contributing – vocally, on the ice, physically, whatever it is,” Vaive said. “We've just got to bear down here and get ready for Monday night.”

The winner will face the Allen Americans.

To get there, the Komets will have to avoid the costly mistakes that decided Saturday's game. Back-to-back turnovers by Fort Wayne's Mathieu Brodeur – one in the neutral zone, the other at the offensive blue line – led to Matteo Gennaro goals on back-to-back Wichita shots for a 3-1 lead. Gennaro scored on a 45-foot snap shot 56 seconds into the third period and he finished off a 2-on-1 rush at 4:35.

“We were talking about being patient and at the same time, 'Don't sacrifice defense for offense,'” Boudreau said. “It was going to come, much like our patient approach that we used to finally get to their goalie Friday. But after they (went up 2-1), it was the very next shift where I thought, 'We're a little too overaggressive, and this (Wichita) team gets a lot of scoring chances off of the rush, which is why we have to keep them off of the rush.' They scored two goals (that way) and they got a lucky one in the first period, so we've got to learn our lesson. We don't want history to repeat itself. We have a chance to win the series.”

Wichita goalie Evan Buitenhuis stopped 23 of 25 shots. Dylan Ferguson stopped 18 of 21 shots for Fort Wayne, one night after his 29-save shutout in a 3-0 victory.

“We've given them hope,” Boudreau said. “For us, we've got to regroup, recollect here, and make sure we come in with a fresh mentality to close this out on Monday.”

The Thunder's Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring 9:41 into the first period by banking a shot from the corner off Ferguson's right leg pad and into the net. The Komets tied it with A.J. Jenks redirecting a Randy Gazzola shot at 11:35.

Notes: Komets general manager David Franke confirmed Vaive is an alternate captain for the remainder of the playoffs. Vaive began wearing the “A” when Shawn Szydlowski was out with a hand injury the final three games of the regular season and first two of the playoffs. Szydlowski came back for Games 3 and 4 without a letter on his sweater.

jcohn@jg.net