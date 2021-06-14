Ferguson rewarding Komets' faith

The Komets have had to be patient with goaltender Dylan Ferguson during two seasons in which he's shown plenty of potential but sometimes seemed jinxed. The Komets are being rewarded in these playoffs – Ferguson is 2-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and a shutout – and they'll need him to shine tonight in the decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum.

“Playoffs is what it's all about. It's what everyone plays for,” said Ferguson, who's finally looking like the NHL prospect the Vegas Golden Knights hoped he'd be when they acquired his rights from the Dallas Stars in 2017, just after he'd been made a seventh-round draft pick.

Ferguson's 29-save shutout in Game 3, a 3-0 victory Friday at the Coliseum, was simply the finest performance of his two seasons with Fort Wayne. It was highlighted by a dive to his left to glove a breakaway shot by Beau Starrett, just after Fort Wayne had taken a two-goal lead.

“For me, I like staying in the moment,” said Ferguson, 22. “I try to take each moment as they come. My job at the end of the day is to do my best to stop the puck, and that's just what I did on that play.”

In Saturday's 4-2 loss, tying the series at 2, Ferguson gave up an early goal to Spencer Dorowicz, who banked a shot from the corner off the leg pad, probably the only weak goal Ferguson has allowed in the postseason. But the Komets tied it, and Ferguson recovered for 18 saves to continue a great series of goaltending – Wichita's Evan Buitenhuis has a 2.50 GAA and .915 SP.

Ferguson had a decorated junior career for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers; he was 17-24-1 with a 3.01 GAA, a .908 SP and one shutout his final season, 2018-19. But he's maybe more well known for what happened in 2017-18, when the Golden Knights were ravaged by injuries and had to call up Ferguson, then 19, from juniors for eight games. He even played 9 minutes, stopping 1 of 2 shots, before going back to Kamloops.

Ferguson's first pro season, 2019-20, saw him play only 18 games, including two for the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, for whom he was solid, stopping 94.1% of the shots he faced. But he spent most of his time with the Komets and was 7-4-2 with a 3.87 GAA and .869 SP – less-than-stellar numbers. He couldn't get in a groove amid injuries, illnesses and probably a lack of confidence.

This season, Ferguson has been more impressive on the ice – he was 7-3-1 with a 1.96 GAA, a .920 SP and a shutout for the Komets in the regular season, and stopped all 24 shots he faced in his only AHL action, for the Henderson Silver Knights – but he still seemed snakebit early on. He missed time because a teammate stepped on his bare foot with a skate in the locker room and because an errant puck hit his hand in practice.

Along the way, Ferguson has gained the trust of his team by battling through the adversity and giving it an anchor, after Fort Wayne used seven netminders during the regular season.

“(Ferguson) comes to the rink and does his job every day like a true pro,” forward Brandon Hawkins said. “He works his hardest. He's here early, stays two hours late, and he makes sure he's stretched and doing the things he's supposed to do. In the end, he's a great pro and also a great player.”

The Komets planned to have a duo of Ferguson and Robbie Beydoun for the playoffs, but the latter's knee was injured during the last week of the regular season when he was run into by a Utah Grizzlies player. So the Komets scrambled to get a backup goalie, Jason Kapelmaster, and it became all Ferguson's net for the postseason.

“I'm grateful for every time I get the opportunity to play, no matter where it is,” Ferguson said. “It sucks what happened to Robbie. We've got a great relationship. He shot me a text after Game 1, told me he's my new goalie coach, so he's a great guy to have in your corner. Obviously, he wants to be playing, but we've both got faith in each other.”

The winner of tonight's game will face the Allen Americans in the Western Conference finals, which will be another 2-3 formatted best-of-5 series, beginning Friday at Allen, Texas.

