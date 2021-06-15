K's advance in overtime

The Komets let the Wichita Thunder play catch-up all night. But in overtime, that’s not a possibility.

Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens, stationed in front of the net, got to the rebound of a Blake Siebenaler shot and scored to cement a 4-3 victory 1:25 into extra time and send his team to the next round.

“Obviously, our goal is to win the series,” Boudens said. “We had to do it in five games, but to do that in front of our home crowd in 60-minutes-plus I mean, we earned it. There wasn’t a doubt in our minds, and I think that’s a big one to push us forward through the next series and gain momentum.”

The Komets took the Western Conference Semifinals series 3-2 and will next play the Allen Americans, the top seed in the conference, at 8 p.m. Friday in Allen, Texas. The Western Conference Finals will also be a 2-3 best-of-5 series.

By getting there, a raucous celebration was set off in front of 3,239 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“The hooting and the hollering, it was nonstop. I mean, we exerted more energy there than we did in the overtime because we didn’t play that long,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “It’s an extremely tight group, as you can imagine, and everybody loves one another and they played for each other. It was a collective, group feeling of success.”

The Komets’ Dylan Ferguson stopped 21 shots. The Thunder’s Evan Buitenhuis stopped 30.

Ferguson came up big to start the game with a glove save on Peter Crinella at the end of a 2-on-1 rush just 26 seconds into the first period.

Rookie Oliver Cooper, making his first appearance of the playoffs, opened the scoring on the Komets’ second shot, when he retrieved the puck behind the Wichita net and scored on a wraparound.

Wichita answered at 11:06; Alex Peters’ blue-line shot caromed off the boards behind the Fort Wayne net and Bobby McMann got the rebound and tucked it underneath Ferguson.

Ferguson recovered with a flurry of saves in the period, including one on Gordie Green after Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola turned the puck over deep in his own zone, and Ferguson stopped ECHL MVP Anthony Beauregard from point-blank range 1:32 into the second period after a Nick Boka turnover.

Then it was Buitenhuis’ time to shine, and he did early in the second period, when he thwarted shots by Brandon Hawkins and Matt Murphy from within 15 feet.

He couldn’t see the puck, thanks to an A.J. Jenks screen, when Mathieu Brodeur scored for the Komets on a 50-foot shot at 7:24. But it took Wichita’s Matteo Gennaro only 25 seconds to answer on a shot from the left circle.

The Komets scored at 19:15, when Anthony Nellis skated in from the corner and released a shot just before bowling over the goalie for a 3-2 lead. The goal held up after video review.

The Thunder answered when a 100-foot Peters pass set up Jay Dickman, who split the defense for a breakaway, hit the post, then put in his own rebound 9:53 into the third period

The Komets thought they’d retaken the lead at 10:51, when a Brodeur blue-line shot found the back of the net, but it was overturned after video review because Nellis had been in the crease and made contact with Buitenhuis.

At 18:53, the Komets got a power play when Brandon Hawkins was cross-checked from behind by Mathieu Gagnon. The Komets generated two shots on the advantage and were 0 for 2 on power plays.

