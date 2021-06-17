Hawkins chosen MVP of Komets

Brandon Hawkins led the Komets in goals (23), points (39), power-play goals (13) and power-play points (21) during the regular season – all despite missing 13 of 50 games – and he was rewarded Wednesday with the MVP award as voted on by his teammates.

“It means a lot to me that my teammates think of me that way,” Hawkins said. “In all honesty, personal awards don't mean much to me at all. I worry more about team awards; I'd rather win a championship than an MVP award any day of the week, that's how I think.”

Hawkins, a 27-year-old second-year pro, and the Komets will continue their quest to win the Kelly Cup on Friday, when the best-of-5 Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans begin in Allen, Texas.

The Komets ousted the Wichita Thunder with a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 5 of the first round on Monday, capped by a Matthew Boudens goal.

The other team awards unveiled Wednesday were voted on by team personnel, reporters and fans.

Anthony Petruzzelli, who had 11 goals (five game-winners), 30 points, a team-best plus-12 rating, and played in all 50 games, was chosen as Best Defensive Forward, and he won the True Komet Award, which goes to the player who “best exemplifies team spirit and positive attitude on and off the ice.”

Nick Boka, who totaled four goals, 18 points and a plus-7 rating in 44 games, was chosen as Defenseman of the Year. Another blue-liner, Randy Gazzola, who had four goals, 33 points and a plus-2 rating in 46 games, won Rookie of the Year.

Anthony Nellis, who accrued 10 goals and 30 points in 39 games, was selected as Most Improved Player, and he won the Mr. Hustle Award.

Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur was chosen as Unsung Hero, after he had four goals, 10 points and a plus-4 rating in 48 games.

Games 1 and 2 of the conference finals are at top-seeded Allen, and Game 3 will be at Memorial Coliseum on Monday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be at the Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the postseason, the Komets' scoring has been paced by A.J. Jenks and Nellis, who each have three goals and four points. Boudens and Stephen Harper have one goal and four points apiece.

Hawkins has one goal and two points in the playoffs. During the regular season, he played only 37 games mostly because of his extended time with the higher-level American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, for whom he had one goal and four points in 10 games.

In the ECHL, despite the Komets starting their season two months later than everyone else because of the pandemic, Hawkins led the league in power-play goals, was fourth in power-play points and was one of only four players to net four goals in a single game.

Notes: The ECHL announced the referees for the conference finals, including the Eastern Conference series of South Carolina vs. Greenville, will be Nolan Bloyer, Andrew Bruggeman, Sean MacFarlane, Alex Normandin, Jacob Rekucki, Andrew Wilk and Riley Yerkovich, working in two-referee systems. ... The Komets didn't award the Bud Gallmeier Community Service Award because the pandemic limited their ability to do their normal work in the area.

